EVANSVILLE, Mo. — The MIAA schools have become more familiar than they would like in recent years with the exploits of Northwest Missouri State’s backcourt of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard, but in Tuesday’s Elite Eight game, Bentley got a first-hand look at the duo.
“Northeast Division-II basketball is a lot different than other parts of the country, and I’m not going to elaborate on that, but I thought it showed today,” Bentley coach Jay Lawson said. “They have a couple different players that we aren’t going to see very often at our level in the Northeast.”
With Hudgins and Bernard combining for 36 points, the Bearcats rolled to a 61-43 victory.
“We don’t play a lot of athletes like that,” Bentley’s Jordan Mello-Klein said.
The Bearcat defense started slowly, but the defense was the constant throughout. Northwest held the Falcons to the lowest point total in the Eight Eight of the shot-clock era.
The defensive effort surpassed last season’s previous record when Northwest held Flagler to 46 points.
“Sometimes we aren’t the prettiest of all teams,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We call it grimy where you just have to get grimy, and you have to fight, and you have to get tough stops, and you have to get tough 50-50 balls and make tough buckets. That is what our group does. They are just tough and resilient. They fight. They compete. Nothing pretty about it necessarily, but if you are a basketball purist, it is pretty fun to watch.”
Hudgins and Bernard were able to break down the Bentley defense consistently and get to the paint. Lawson explained following the game that Bentley just doesn’t see athletes of that caliber in their league and region.
“We are not staying in front of those players one-on-one,” Lawson said. “The reason their defense is so good is because they can cover our guys one-on-one and we can’t cover them one-on-one.”
Northwest went on a 7-0 run with two Bernard layups and a Hudgins 3-pointer to go up 23-14 with 4:16 left in the first half.
“They know when it is time — they get it,” McCollum said. “It is like working with professionals, I’m sure. They know when to turn it on. They’ve done it, they’ve done it a lot and hopefully they continue to do it. They just complete each other so well.”
Mitch Mascari gave the Bearcats another lift off the bench with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 with 61 seconds left before the break. Mello-Klein answered to cut the margin to 26-19 at halftime.
Bentley kept the game within reach until the 12-minute mark when a 10-0 Bearcat run ballooned the margin to 47-30.
The lead got as high as 20 points before the Bearcats were able to get their reserves in the game to close out the 18-point victory.
“I think that team is going to have a pretty good chance of repeating again this year,” Lawson said.
Hudgins finished with a game-high 24 points despite a cold-shooting night by the National Player of the Year’s standards, going 4-of-13 from 3 and 8-of-20 overall.
“He’ll figure it out, he’ll be fine,” McCollum said. “I don’t have any concerns with that kid.”
Bernard filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists. It is the 13th double-double of Bernard’s career.
Luke Waters added 11 points as the Bearcats closed the game with the familiar set. Waters came up to set a screen for Hudgins and let him attack the switch.
“He is very quick on his feet,” Hudgins said. “When he slips those screens, he gets out of the way a little bit faster than others. … Just bread and butter. It is our go-to I guess.”
Wes Dreamer added nine points.
Bentley was led by Colton Lawrence with 12 points, but the Bearcats held the 15.9 point-per-game scorer to just 5-of-20 shooting.
Northwest advances to the national semifinals where they will meet Black Hills State, who ended Nova Southeastern’s 32-0 season with a 77-67 win over the Sharks on Tuesday. That game will tip at 3 p.m., Thursday on the CBS Sports Network.