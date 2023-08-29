Lindsey (1).jpg
Northeast Nodaway junior Lindsey Jackson throws a pitch Monday in Stewartsville. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays won their third-straight season-opener in a 7-5 victory over Stewartsville-Osborn Monday afternoon in Stewartsville. Junior Makenzie Pride drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth.

“I was just glad I hit it and drove those runs in so that we could win the game and avoid extra innings,” Pride said. “It felt good to help the teammates out.”

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Mylee Wilmes throws to first on Monday evening in Stewartsville. 
