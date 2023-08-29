This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays won their third-straight season-opener in a 7-5 victory over Stewartsville-Osborn Monday afternoon in Stewartsville. Junior Makenzie Pride drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth.
“I was just glad I hit it and drove those runs in so that we could win the game and avoid extra innings,” Pride said. “It felt good to help the teammates out.”
The Bluejays didn’t do much damage with the bats early in the game. Instead, Northeast Nodaway used plate discipline to get themselves the early lead.
Blair Nelson led off the first inning with the first of her three walks in the game. Shortstop Jill Boswell also walked in the first. While the Bluejays didn’t record a hit in the inning, the base running of Boswell and Nelson helped the team to a 2-0 lead.
Northeast Nodaway starter Lindsey Jackson forced two ground balls and a line out in the bottom of the first.
“I felt pretty confident,” Jackson said. “It’s been a while since I started in high school, but I really like that coach can trust me out there on the mound to pitch for her.”
The Bluejays opened the bottom of the second with back-to-back walks. Sasha Deardorff then lined out to the shortstop, keeping the Bluejays runners on base.
Nelson walked for the second-straight inning, loading the bases with one out. But Stewartsville-Osborn starter Mattison Smith worked through the jam with a strikeout and a ground ball to end the inning.
The Wildcards broke through in the bottom of the second, starting with a single from Alissa Francis to start the inning. Francis stole second base, then moved to third on a ground ball to second. Rylei Squire drove in Francis for the Wildcards’ first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Northeast Nodaway failed to score in the top of the third despite two more walks surrendered by Smith. Jackson allowed a 1-out single in the bottom of the frame before retiring the next two batters.
Northeast Nodaway found life with its bats in the top of the fourth after back-to-back one-out walks. Hadley DeFreece loaded then loaded the bases with a single. Boswell popped out to left, leaving the bases loaded for the second out of the inning.
Hayley Yost came through after the fly out with a two-out single, scoring Nelson and Deardorff. Jackson drove in the third run of the inning with a single, giving the Bluejays a 5-1 lead.
“I don’t think we were mentally prepared for the game until about halfway through the game when we decided that we can actually do it,” Pride said.
The comfortable lead didn’t last long as the Wildcards two hits and two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Stewartsville-Osborn completed its rally in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs — ending Jackson’s first start of the season.
Jackson allowed three earned runs and six hits while striking out two in her season debut.
“I had a talk with Lindsey this summer and told her that she is going to be our No. 2 and you’re going to be our go-to No. 2 not just a No. 2 behind a really good pitcher,” Northeast Nodaway coach Payton Adwell said. “I told her that and she put her mind to it. As you can see, she worked her butt off all summer in the weight room and out on the field. She came in and knew her job from the start. She showed up tonight and hopefully she’ll show up the rest of the year.”
The Bluejays came back in the top of the sixth with their first three batters reaching base. Northeast Nodaway then ran into some trouble with a line drive to the shortstop that turned into a double.
Pride scored DeFreece and Yost with a two-out single to shallow right field. DeFreece pitched the final two innings for Northeast Nodaway, allowing one hit while striking out three.
“Everyone knows she’s (DeFreece) a powerhouse and can whip it right by,” Adwell said. “It looks even better for a good pitcher to come after another good pitcher — we just look solid there.”
Northeast Nodaway will have a week off before its first home game of the season against Platte Valley next Monday.
“I think we could have been a little bit better, but we put numbers on the board and I’d say that’s pretty good for our first game,” Jackson said.