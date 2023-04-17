ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Even in their closest conference match of the season, the Maryville Spoofhounds controlled the pace and outshot the Benton Cardinals on Monday evening at Sparks Field in St. Joseph. Sophomore Jalea Price provided all the offense with her second-straight hat trick in the Spoofhounds 3-1 win over the Cardinals.
“It always feels good to score because soccer is one of the hardest sports to score in,” Price said. “You thank your teammates because the only reason you score is because your teammates got you the ball.”
Shots came in abundance from the start, but finding goals took some time. Maryville goalkeeper Abby Swink kept busy in the MEC matchup and that started with a save in the fourth minute of the match.
The Spoofhounds’ attack got going after the Swink save with a shot on goal in the fifth minute. Two minutes later, Ryesen Stiens took another shot at Benton goalkeeper Brooklyn Colwell, but saw her shot go wide right of the goal.
Maryville continued to attack the Cardinals’ defense with crosses into the box. A hand ball and another Colwell save kept the match scoreless in the 13th minute.
Future Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Peyton Anderson had multiple chances to give Benton the early lead in the 15th minute, but her first shot ricocheted off a defender and her second-chance opportunity was denied with a diving save from Swink.
Maryville really took control after the Anderson attempts, taking the match’s next seven shots over a 10-minute span. Colwell made saves on three of those attempts while the rest were just off the mark.
The Cardinal attack was heavily reliant on the long pass and that nearly led to their first goal in the 26th minute. Freshman Eliana Arambula took the pass up the right side and shot for the left corner of the goal, just outside the reach of Swink and just to the left of the left post.
“Last year they did come out strong, but really died down after the first 20 minutes of the half,” Swink said. “I knew they were going to play long balls through, but they really upped their game. They had stronger, faster people up front and played a different formation from last year.”
Price took Benton’s misfortune and turned it into the first of her three goals. In the 29th minute, Price gave Maryville the lead with a shot from the top of the box and put the ball just under the top post.
“We knew we had to work the ball quicker so that we could get quicker passes and spread out more so that we would have the opportunities to make those runs,” Price said.
Swink denied the Cardinals again on their free kick opportunity in the 37th minute. The two goalkeepers traded saves over a two-minute span as Colwell kept Presley Ingram from scoring in the 38th minute.
The Spoofhounds attacked quickly and often in the second half. Price’s first attempt in the second half bounced off of Colwell’s hands and then bounced off the left post.
Price kept shooting and was awarded for her persistence with her second goal of the match coming in the 42nd minute.
Benton broke through in the 47th minute of the match with a goal from Arambula. The Cardinals then had a chance to tie the match in the 58th minute of a free kick by freshman Cammie Peters. Peters’ attempt was on target, but again found the hands of Swink.
The senior goalkeeper said she enjoys when the opposing team keeps her busy.
“It’s enjoyable when I’m able to get the saves,” Swink said. “It makes it a little more fun because that’s what I’m here to do, I’m here to stop shots and crosses and everything — makes it a little more interesting for me.”
Price’s final goal came just moments later as she dribbled through the Benton defense to give the Spoofhounds a 3-1 lead. Price again just missed out on her fourth goal with a shot that grazed the top bar in the 69th minute.
The Spoofhounds improved to 7-3 on the season and will have that record tested as they travel to Pleasant Hill on Thursday. The Chicks ended Maryville’s season last year in the state quarterfinals.
“I think we’ve grown a lot since our first game,” Swink said. “I didn’t really expect us to be this far along at this point in the season, but I think we’re really beginning to play together, especially with this being a young team.”