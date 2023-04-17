ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Even in their closest conference match of the season, the Maryville Spoofhounds controlled the pace and outshot the Benton Cardinals on Monday evening at Sparks Field in St. Joseph. Sophomore Jalea Price provided all the offense with her second-straight hat trick in the Spoofhounds 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

“It always feels good to score because soccer is one of the hardest sports to score in,” Price said. “You thank your teammates because the only reason you score is because your teammates got you the ball.”

