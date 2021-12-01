Editor’s Note: With the MIAA conference slate scheduled to start on Dec. 2, The Forum’s Sam Gall took a look at the preseason expectations for the other teams who will look to knock Northwest off as regular-season MIAA champions.The quotes are from the MIAA Media Day in the preseason.
Washburn
Preseason Coaches Poll: 2
Preseason Media Poll: 2
Current Record: 3-3
Brett Ballard and the Washburn men’s basketball team are coming off an impressive 2020-21 campaign, a year in which they were able to win the MIAA conference tournament against Northwest Missouri State in Bearcat Arena.
A major reason the Ichabods saw so much success was in large part because of Tyler Geiman. Geiman seemed to do it all for Washburn a year ago leading the way in scoring with 20.3 points per game. Geiman also led in multiple other categories including rebounds per game with 6.3, while also leading in assists with 6.0 per game.
“If I had to choose one player that I want on my team in the nation, I would choose Tyler Geiman,” Ballard said. “He was the first player in our school’s history to have a triple-double, he had a phenomenal year and it is because he is so competitive. He doesn’t like to lose.”
Returning alongside Geiman is sharpshooter Jalen Lewis. Lewis led the way for Washburn shooting 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line and making 81 percent of his free throws. Another key piece for the Ichabods for the upcoming season will be Jonny Clausing. Clausing is a player that shot 61 percent from the field, which led the way for Washburn. Clausing also was able to lead the team in blocks with 1.0 block per game.
“Jalen Lewis has been terrific, another kid that comes in with a great work ethic and a great attitude,” Ballard said. “We have got to get Jonny Clausing healthy as he is a little banged up. Last year he ended up being one of the better big guys in our league.”
Washburn looks to use the momentum last season to do much of the same as the preseason coaches’ poll has the Ichabods tabbed to finish second in the MIAA.
Central Oklahoma
Preseason Coaches Poll: 3
Preseason Media Poll: 5
Current Record: 4-1
Head coach Bob Hoffman and the Central Oklahoma Bronchos head into the 2021-22 season feeling pretty good as they return all five starters from a year ago.
Callen Haydon racked up some impressive stats during the 2020-21 campaign, as Haydon was able to lead the Bronchos in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Haydon was also able to light it up from downtown, shooting a team best 58 percent from behind the 3-point line. Leading the team in assists was Haydon once again with 5.2 per game.
Leading the way alongside Haydon will be Isaiah Wade. A year ago, Wade able to shoot 55 percent from the field to lead the Bronchos. Wade also ripped down an average of nine rebounds per game, averaging close to a double-double each game.
“Last year we rebounded the ball very well, Isaiah Wade finished second in the league in rebounds for us as well as being second-team all-conference,” Hoffman said. “He can score the ball pretty well also, as the season progressed last year, we started throwing the ball more down low to him.”
Another key piece for the Bronchos heading into the season will be sophomore Jaden Wells who finished second for freshman of the year in the MIAA. Wells shot an impressive 90.5 percent from behind the free throw line while also leading the team with 1.4 steals per game.
“To have all your starters back, I think that gives you a leg up,” Hoffman said. “It gives you the opportunity to be special when that last game is tipped off. We are really excited about this group and these guys, the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish this season.
It should be an exciting season for Central Oklahoma as they are tabbed to finish third in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
Missouri Southern
Preseason Coaches Poll: 4
Preseason Media Poll: 4
Current Record: 3-3
After losing its most prominent player in quite some time in Cam Martin, Jeff Boschee and Missouri Southern will look for Stan Scott to lead the way.
In his eighth season at Missouri Southern, Boschee will look for five key returning players to gel with seven incoming freshmen. After finishing last season third in the MIAA with a record of 13-10 (13-9 MIAA), it will be interesting to see if the firepower is still existent after the Lions averaged a whopping 83.4 points per game last season.
“We need guys like Christian Bundy and Stan and RJ and Lawson to step up into a bigger role,” Boschee said. “I think with Cam being such a security blanket for us, Stan and Bundy weren’t able to show us what they can really do, hopefully they can get that done this year.”
The leading returning scorer with 14.1 points per game, Scott has quite the array of weapons on the offensive side of things, shooting almost 50 percent from three-point range a season ago. Assists per game and steals per game are just a few other categories in which Scott showed off his impressive skillset.
Scott will be joined by junior Christian Bundy who averaged 10.6 points per game with a whopping 57.6 percent shooting from the field. Assisting Scott and Bundy will be sophomore guard Winston Dessesow. Dessesow averaged 11.6 points per game while contributing 2.7 assists per game.
“I think everyone is obviously really excited about the season starting,” Boschee said. “We have a bunch of new guys with a lot of returning guys. We lost a lot with losing Cam, but we are very excited with the possibilities of this team and the things we could do.”
Missouri Western
Preseason Coaches Poll: 5
Preseason Media Poll: 3
Current Record: 4-4
Coming into his second season as head coach for Missouri Western, Will Martin can only hope this year has a different outcome considering how COVID-19 put a damper on the hopes of the Griffons a season ago.
Losing players to COVID and having to play up to five games in a seven-day span, Missouri Western truly felt the pain that many other teams around the nation did in 2020. However, a bright spot for the Griffons is the fact that three starters will be back as well as ten players back from the roster overall.
Sharpshooter Will Eames is the leading scoring returning, as he averaged 11.0 points per game last season as well as pulling down an impressive 8.7 rebounds per game. Joining Eames will be guard Reese Glover, another sharpshooter who displayed just how dangerous he is from beyond the arc shooting 38 percent a year ago. Glover also led the Griffons in free throw percentage at 83 percent.
“In terms of our team, it starts and ends with our seniors,” Martin said. “Those guys have done an outstanding job of establishing the new standard this year and making sure everybody else falls in line so where we go falls solely on them. I have given them the keys and I have a lot of confidence in them.”
Two of the seniors Martin is referring to are Caleb Bennett and JaQuaylon Mays. Bennett led the Griffons in steals a season ago with 1.5 steals per game, while Mays led in assists per game with 1.64.
“I have a tremendous amount of faith in Q Mays,” Martin said. “He has embraced his role, not as just our starting point guard but a leader on our team.”
The Griffons are picked to finish third in the MIAA standing according to the preseason media poll.
Fort Hays State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 6
Preseason Media Poll: 6
Current Record: 4-0
Head coach Mark Johnson and the Fort Hays State Tigers went 11-11 a year ago, however the Tigers feel confident heading into this season considering they return four of five starts while losing only two players from the roster a season ago.
“We finished the season winning seven out of our last ten, and we were very close to finishing the season at 9-1,” Johnson said. “It was a struggle early in the season and now that it is behind us I believe it will do nothing but benefit us.”
Leading the way for Fort Hays State is Jared Viztum as he averaged an impressive 18.1 points per game. Viztum also led the team on the defensive end with 0.6 blocks per game.
Kaleb Hammeke seemed to do a bit of everything for the Tigers a year ago. Hammeke was able to tally 4.5 assists per game which led the team while also adding in 1.0 steals per game.
“The biggest thing for us is that we just have to guard better, we were not a good enough defensive team last year,” Johnson said. “We were a pretty efficient offense last year, we just did not get enough stops and I feel like that is what young guys struggle the most with coming into the next level, playing hard on the opposite end. If you don’t get to a guy in our league, they usually make the shot every time.”
Fort Hays State is projected to finish sixth amongst the MIAA standings according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
Rogers State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 7
Preseason Media Poll: 8
Current Record: 4-0
After an 11-12 finish to the 2020-21 season, Rogers State and head coach Justin Barkley will look to turn the tides in the upcoming season.
“We are definitely excited about this year as we have 12 newcomers of the 17 on our roster,” Barkley said. “We are still trying to figure out each other but we are more than thankful the season is right around the corner.”
The Hillcats will be led by Devin Pullum, who led the team in scoring a year ago with 15.7 points per game. Pullum also led Rogers State in assists per game with 3.1 and steals per game averaging just under one steal per game.
After shooting a mere 25 percent from beyond the arc a season ago, the Hillcats will look for Preston Lawrence for more support after Lawrence shot a whopping 50 percent from downtown last season. Joining Lawrence will be Joey Sarraco who led Rogers State in field goal percentage shooting just under 60 perecent from the field.
“This group has really taken a liking to each other, I have really enjoyed the process with these guys,” Barkley said. “I think it is going to take us eight to ten games to really figure out who we are, our strengths and our weaknesses. It is going to take us some time to take some key steps forward.”
The Hillcats are projected to finish seventh in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
Pittsburg State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 8
Preseason Media Poll: 9
Current Record: 1-5
Pittsburg State and head coach Kim Anderson will look to right the ship this upcoming season after going 10-12 (10-12 MIAA) a season ago. The Gorillas bring back nearly everybody, as they are only going to be without one player from a year ago, returning 12 players from their roster. Four of five starters will be back for the Gorillas, as the coaches of the MIAA have Pittsburg State picked to finish eighth in the conference.
The top leading scoring coming back is Bobby Arthur-Williams after averaging 12.0 points per game while also adding in 6.7 rebounds per game, also leading the team. Another key piece crucial to the success of the Gorillas is Quentin Hardrict Jr., who averaged 2.9 assists per game while also getting it done on the defensive end with 1.09 steals per game.
“We are excited about this season, we were disappointed in the way things ended last season,” Anderson said. “We had some COVID issues and some key injuries at the end of the season, but we have 12 guys back.”
Along with the twelve guys back, the Gorillas bring in five new faces, two from the high school level and three from junior college. A few factors that held the Gorillas back just season ago was getting in its own way, as Pittsburgh State shot just 66.9 percent from the charity stripe and turned the ball over at an alarming rate at 12.7 turnovers per game.
“We’ve got some injuries early on that we will have to deal with,” Anderson said. “I think the big key to our team is having so many guys, we have got seventeen guys. Hopefully some of the new guys will be able to come in and pick up the slack while we are dealing with injuries.”
Emporia State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 9
Preseason Media Poll: 7
Current Record: 5-1
The Emporia State Hornets, led by head coach Craig Doty in his third year, will be led by a pair of graduate student guards coming into the 2021-22 basketball season.
As a senior in 2020-21, Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets in almost every single category. Turner was ranked fifth in the MIAA in scoring, sixth in free throw percentage, 14th in field goal percentage, 15th in steals and 23rd in made three-pointers. Turner proved to be quite effective on the offensive end leading the way with 18.8 points per game and shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.
“Coaching Jumah’Ri is such a pleasure, he is as disciplined of a person that I have ever been around,” Doty said. “He does everything at a high level, everyday in practice he shows up and competes.”
Alongside Turner, will be graduate student Tray Buchanan. Buchanan will be entering his first season with the Hornets, as he transferred from South Dakota State. As a junior in 2019-20, he shot 54 percent from the field in 12 games with the Jackrabbits, including career highs of 15 points against Indiana and at Montana State.
Making an impact down low is nothing but the norm for redshirt freshman Mayoum Buom. He was ranked ninth in the MIAA in blocked shots. He shot 62 percent from the field on the year. More importantly, he averaged 10.3 points per game when he attempted at least five shots.
“We feel like we have the best roster we have had in our four years here,” Doty said. “This league, when you join it, you cannot fix a team overnight. We are very excited for this season.”
The Hornets are slated to finish ninth in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
Lincoln
Preseason Coaches Poll: 10
Preseason Media Poll: 10
Current Record: 1-4
First-year head coach Ed Wilson will certainly have his hands full this coming season as he takes over a Lincoln basketball program that saw three of its starters leave the program.
Returning for the Blue Tigers, however, is Derrick Woods, who led the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game. Woods proved to be able to produce on both ends of the floor as he led the team with 0.5 blocks per game as well.
Lincoln brings back two sharpshooters heading into the 2021-22 campaign in Chuck Wilson and Yaniel Vidal. Wilson was able to shoot 50 percent from the field a season ago, while Vidal was able to stretch the floor shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
“This is my first year as a head coach and I got a great bunch of guys, I’ve got six returners and we added seven new players,” Wilson said. “Thus far, up to this point, we have had some exciting workouts and I look forward to a great season.”
Another key piece returning for Lincoln will be Ni’Sean Rigmaiden. Rigmaiden was able to lead the Blue Tigers in free throw percentage hitting 86 percent from the charity stripe. Contributing in other areas, Rigmaiden pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game to lead Lincoln while also adding in 2.3 assists per game.
“I want to give our kids the best chance to be successful, you know, academically and on the floor,” Wilson said. “We are trying to eventually win a championship or get over the hump and get to an NCAA tournament.
The Blue Tigers were tabbed to finish tenth in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches’ poll.
Central Missouri
Preseason Coaches Poll: 11
Preseason Media Poll: 11
Current Record: 1-1
After a 7-15 finish last season, Central Missouri head coach Doug Karleskint will look to his four returning starters for a better outcome. However, the Mules lose seven players that were on the roster a year ago.
Leading the way for the Mules is Cameron Hunter, the top scorer back on campus who averaged 12.1 points per game while also shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Hunter proved to be reliable from the free-throw line making 88.6 percent from the charity stripe. Proving to be quite the asset, Hunter also led his squad in assists with 3.3 per game.
Joining Hunter is Ja’Cor Nelson, who led the team in field goal percentage making just over 50 percent of his shots in the 2020-21 campaign. Just like Hunter, Nelson was able to get it done multiple ways as he led the team in steals with 2 per game.
“We had three guys come back that were seniors last year with Ja’Cor, Cameron and Koray Gilbert,” Karleskint said. “These are guys that have played a lot of college basketball, a lot of minutes, and those guys are showing these new guys how things are going to be in this conference.”
Karleskint feels this is the best offseason the team has had under his tenure in Warrensburg, as the head coach is coming into his eighth season.
Holding it down on the defensive end last season was Gaven Pinkley, who led the Mules in rebounds per game with 4.6 and blocks per game with 0.6.
“I think everybody right now is fitting in well,” Karleskint said. “There is a hunger factor into getting the program back where it needs to be.”
Central Missouri is picked to finish 11th in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches and media polls.
Nebraska-Kearney
Preseason Coaches Poll: 12
Preseason Media Poll: 12
Current Record: 3-2
The Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney will look for better results this upcoming season compared to finishing last season with a record of 8-14 (8-14 MIAA).
Key returners for the Lopers include Austin Luger, who led the team in scoring with 13.8 ppg. Luger also led Nebraska-Kearney in numerous other categories, such as free throw and three-point percentage, as well as leading the team in rebounds with 5.7 rpg.
Darrian Nebeker will assist Luger in holding things down on the offensive end, as Nebeker led the team in field goal percentage at 53.2% and in assists with 2.2 per game.
“We have some key guys returning this year, with Luger and Nebeker, they have done a great job at leading by example up to this point,” Lofton said. “That is huge whenever you have new faces, when your leadership is strong and your locker room is strong, you have a better chance of being successful.”
With only three key players returning, Nebraska-Kearney will look for some new faces to lead the way, as head coach Kevin Lofton brought in six freshmen.
“They don’t know what they don’t know,” Lofton said of the six newcomers. “They are just freshmen, but they bring a lot of energy and passion to the floor every day.
It will be interesting to see how the new faces mesh together with the veterans after last season saw the Lopers turn the ball over at a rate of 13.1 tpg to go along with shooting a mere 43.9% from the field. Lofton will have his hands full as he starts his 17th season under the helm at Nebraska-Kearney.
Northeastern State
Preseason Coaches Poll: 13
Preseason Media Poll: 13
Current Record: 5-1
After struggling to find success in his first year as head coach, Ja Havens and the Northeastern State Riverhawks will look for a better outcome in the 2021-22 basketball season.
“Filling out a preseason poll, you start in our league with the defending national champions, and then you go to the team who won our conference tournament,” Havens said. “Then trying to sort out of the rest of the teams, that says a lot about our league, there is so many good teams and you have got to be at your best every single night.”
A record of 5-17 is probably not how the Riverhawks wanted the 2020-21 campaign to go, however the bright side is it can only get better from there. Returning for Northeastern State is Brad Davis who led the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line. Davis also led the Riverhawks in assists with 4.3 per game and steals with almost one steal per game.
Alongside Davis will be Obi Agu, and Agu sure made his mark a year ago. Agu shot 48 percent from the field while also shooting 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Offense proved to not be Agu’s only strong suit either as he averaged 4.8 rebounds per game while adding 0.3 blocks per game.
“We are trying to get across to our team the importance of bringing it every day,” Havens said. “I keep telling our guys you are going to be going against top-level players, coaching in high-level facilities every night.”
Newman
Preseason Coaches Poll: 14
Preseason Media Poll: 14
Current Record: 3-2
The Newman men’s basketball team went 4-18 in 2020-21, however the Jets return four of five starters from a year ago and ten overall players from last season’s roster.
“We are excited about where we are at, we are working every single day,” Newman head coach RJ Allen said on the upcoming season. “We have some guys with some MIAA experience so the way they have attacked workouts and preseason practice with urgency and the attention to detail is very encouraging.”
The major contributors that will be on the floor in this upcoming season for Newman include Branden Bunn and Ian Lee. Branden Bunn led the way in scoring with 11.8 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. Bunn was able to find success on the defensive end as well averaging 1.1 steals per game, which led the Jets in that category.
Lee proved to be quite reliable and consistent from the charity stripe shooting 86 percent on the year. Lee was also able add in 2.1 assists per game to lead the way for Newman a season ago.
“The focus is getting better every single day,” Allen said. “We actually have five guys on our roster that have starter minutes that understand what the league looks like, the day-ins and the day-outs, and the attention to detail.”
The Newman Jets have been selected to finish last in the MIAA according the preseason coaches’ poll.