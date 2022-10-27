ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Spoofhound soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez knows what he has with his varsity squad as last season’s third-place team in Class 1 prepares for the district tournament where they are the top seed. Last week, Maryville (11-5) locked up an undefeated MEC season where they outscored their opponents 50-1.
With the team primed for district play, the Spoofhounds kept their varsity healthy and got their younger players valuable experience in the last two non-conference games of the season — against Savannah and Benton.
“These opportunities, especially with teams we’ve already played, it gets our intensity way up,” Maryville senior Maven Vette said.
The junior varsity Hounds dropped a 2-1 contest against Savannah’s varsity last week, and on Wednesday, they had the opportunity for a road contest at Benton. The Cardinals were the only MEC opponent to score a goal on Maryville in a 9-1 Spoofhound win earlier this month.
Benton (4-14) took out some frustration on the younger Spoofhounds as a 2-1 halftime margin turned into a 7-1 Cardinal win.
“It is a great opportunity for us to show our skills and it is a good way to improve,” Maryville sophomore Anmol Prabhakar said. “And if we do well enough, we can potentially go to varsity, so we are always trying to work on our skills, our passing and communication to get to that level.”
Despite the loss, Maryville was able to take a lot from the match in terms of getting their young players a taste of varsity competition. One player who impressed was sophomore midfielder Anmol Prabhakar, as he scored his first varsity goal.
“I was 100 percent impressed with Anmol’s goal,” Maryville assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said.
Prabhakar took a penalty kick near the end of the first half and admitted that he was nervous as he stepped up to take it.
“My teammates, they helped me prepare for it,” Prabhakar said. “They told me not to look where I was going to shoot, so I looked straight at the goalie and tried to intimidate him. But it didn’t work that well. I tried to hit it into the corner. Unfortunately he deflected it.”
The goalkeeper guessed right. The Cardinal keeper made a save on the initial attempt, but Prabhakar didn’t let the disappointment of that stop him as the ball rolled away from the goal. He outraced the other players on the pitch to the ball and was able to put his second-chance opportunity into the back of the net.
“At that moment, when I didn’t score, my heart dropped, but I still continued and I was able to score,” Prabhakar said.
Seniors Will Thornsberry and Vette also found themselves in new roles as each has played plenty of varsity minutes in the past, but as veteran reserves this year, were asked to be leaders for their young teammates on Wednesday — Vette on the offensive end and Thornsberry with the defenders.
“I actually loved it,” Vette said. “I’ve played with this team multiple times and something today that really clicked is that a majority of our players were talking. That is something that has improved drastically throughout the season. … Now it has become a team and it’s amazing to see that.”
Freshman Ryker Argo took the spot of All-State keeper Jaxson Staples in goal and made several strong saves with just one goal allowed in the first 35 minutes.
The Spoofhounds now prepare for the Class 1, District 8 Tournament where the top seeds will play the winner of Cameron and Paseo Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Cameron.
“They’ve definitely been waiting for this moment,” Kennedy said. “They’ve been working very hard this season and putting it all on the line so we can get to this point. When the time comes, we are going to be focused and ready to go.”