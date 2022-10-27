22-11-03 MHSSoc Anmol2.jpg
The Spoofhounds celebrate Anmol Prabhakar's (19) goal on Wednesday at Benton in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Spoofhound soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez knows what he has with his varsity squad as last season’s third-place team in Class 1 prepares for the district tournament where they are the top seed. Last week, Maryville (11-5) locked up an undefeated MEC season where they outscored their opponents 50-1.

With the team primed for district play, the Spoofhounds kept their varsity healthy and got their younger players valuable experience in the last two non-conference games of the season — against Savannah and Benton.

