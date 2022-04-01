MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds suffered their first defeat of the season with a 6-5 loss to Lafayette on Thursday night at the Hound Pound.
“It is good for us to be in these situations, so at the end of the season when we are in them again, we’ve been there and we will be able to fight through it,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said.
Despite the loss, the young Spoofhounds (2-1) showed why there is plenty of excitement around this year’s group and that began with the pitcher on the mound to begin the game, junior Cooper Loe.
The night didn’t start off the way Loe had envisioned with a base hit to begin the day and then his defense began to struggle.
“First game coming in is always a little different,” Loe said. “I don’t know if I was prepared enough for it. I thought about it all day and was just ready for that first pitch, but I just needed to settle down. I felt kinda stiff those first couple innings. I just needed to settle in and throw strikes.”
A ball was dropped on a miscommunication between first and second then Loe allowed a walk and hit a batter to fill the bases. An error allowed a second run to score and a third scored on a ground out.
“Cooper was great the whole time,” Maryville junior catcher Adam Patton said. “He was locating, his curveball was on and he stayed strong throughout the whole thing. That was just errors I think and jitters to start the game.”
Patton helped Loe limit the damage by forcing a rundown between third and home before tagging out the runner. Lafayette led 3-0 after one inning, but Maryville remained in the game.
Loe made sure the Spoofhounds stayed in the game by not allowing a hit over the next four innings. Loe finished his first start of the season with 5 1/3 innings of 3-hit baseball — one of those hits being the pop-up which went uncaught.
“We had a couple errors behind him and that led to three runs,” Plackemeier said.
In the fourth inning, another positive popped up — the potential of the Spoofhounds freshman hitters.
After Cooper Gastler came in to score on a wild pitch for Maryville’s first run, freshman Peyton McCollum drove in the next with a single.
A base-running error and a strikeout gave Lafayette its first two outs of the inning, and senior Connor Drake reached on an error and freshman Canon Creason tied the game at three with a single to score McCollum.
Loe helped himself with a 2-out, 2-run single which scored Drake and Creason and put the Spoofhounds up 5-3.
“The fourth inning, we got a couple runners on and started swinging the bats a little bit better,” Loe said. “I wish we just would have stayed hot the rest of the game, but that is how the game is.”
Loe gave up a hit to begin the sixth inning, but answered back with a strikeout before he was pulled with 92 pitches. McCollum came in next for his first varsity pitching outing.
McCollum’s off speed stuff was evident in the outing, but his nerves were also evident with back-to-back walks and a hit-by-pitch beginning his outing. A wild pitch allowed the game-tying run to score and the game was knotted at 5-5.
“Peyton made some good throws,” Patton said. “He was struggling, but I could have been better behind the plate and helped him out better.”
McCollum settled down and his stuff began to work as he finished the frame with back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game tied.
“Once he gets settled in, he is very sharp,” Loe said. “If we can just get him to do that, he’ll be damn good.”
Maryville attempted a 2-out rally in the bottom of the seventh with Creason’s second hit of the night and a Loe walk, but Creason was caught stealing third and the game stayed even.
A 1-out walk bit McCollum in the seventh as he then gave up his first hit of the game to score the runner. Drake finished off the inning with a strikeout after Patton threw out a potential base stealer.
“We put him there because he can handle the situations,” Plackemeier said of McCollum. “We are 100 percent confident in him and we are still going to use him the same way.”
The Spoofhounds mounted one more rally attempt in the home half of the seventh, with Patton leading off with a single. Kort Watkins had a 1-out single for his second hit of the game.
Spencer Scott had a 10-pitch at bat which ended with a ball hit to center field which Drake Lawson made a sliding catch on to keep the Irish in the lead. Xavion Page ended the game with a strikeout of McCollum.
“We are hitting hard balls,” Patton said. “We are just hitting it right at them right now, but we are going to find holes eventually and those runs are going to come.”
Maryville continues its busy week of baseball with its fourth and fifth games of the week on Saturday in the South Harrison Tournament. Maryville plays Plattsburg at 11:20 a.m., and then will play either Maysville or South Harrison in either the third-place or championship game.
“It gives the young guys experience and gets those jitters out of the way,” Patton said of the busy first week.