EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday afternoon, Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball finds itself in what has become a familiar place. The Bearcats are set to play for their third-straight national championship and fourth in five years.
“It is pretty ridiculous,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “To come out of the region first off, to make it to the Sweet 16 the amount of times we have — yeah, it is a lot. Yeah, there is some luck involved, if you think if JP (Justin Pitts) doesn’t break his foot, do you win another national title there; if COVID doesn’t hit, do you win another national title there; if Dillon Starzl doesn’t tear his Achilles, we don’t lose by one in the regional championship in overtime.”
The opponent is a new one with the Augusta Jaguars advancing to its second national title game in school history, joining a trip in 2008 when they lost to Winona State 87-76.
This season, the Jaguars come in with an imposing squad led by 7-foot-1 center Tyshaun Crawford. Crawford broke records in the national semifinals, going 12-for-12 from the field — the best field goal percentage on that many attempts in Elite Eight history — for 25 points with 14 rebounds.
“Everything offensively revolved around him,” Augusta coach Dip Metress said.
With Crawford in the middle, Augusta implements some zone defense — a defense Northwest rarely sees. Metress says the Jaguars will continue to implement some zone defense.
“I’m not afraid to zone,” Metress said. “A high school coach said it years ago, let’s see what the other team’s got. … Part of the reason we play zone — it is no big secret — you got a (7-footer) you got to keep him around the rim. I know their game plan, they are going to involve him in a ball screen, so we will figure something out.”
The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and will be broadcast on CBS.
Metress says that the Jaguars revolve around Crawford so that is where the position-by-position breakdown begins:
Tyshaun Crawford v. Wes Dreamer
Crawford measurables: 7-foot-1; 264 pounds
Crawford per game: 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 turnovers, 64% field goal, 0% 3-point, 70% free throw
Dreamer measurables: 6-foot-7; 200 pounds
Dreamer per game: 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1 turnover, 48% field goal, 41% 3-point, 83% free throw
The Bearcats simply haven’t seen someone the size of Crawford. The biggest player that Trevor Hudgins can remember facing in his career was Southern Nazarene 6-foot-11, 250-pound center Noah Starkley.
“It is just length honestly,” Hudgins said. “It is just a big guy down there with his hands up. I feel like if we play our game, attack him, pump fake, just play our game and not worry about him blocking shots or anything. They play zone, so if we get the ball in the middle, take our time, pump fake, pass the ball, keep the ball moving, keep our flow — I feel like we will be alright.”
Using 6-foot-7 Joey Witthus as the primary defender on Starkley, Northwest held him to 16 points and eight rebounds.
Dreamer’s growth as a post defender is an aspect of his game that McCollum has praised in March.
“Wes brings toughness,” Hudgins said. “… He gives us that energy. We see him fighting down there, so we want to fight for him.”
Dreamer is used to being out-sized in the paint.
“I’m not the strongest guy, clearly, but I find a way to tussle with them,” Dreamer said. “I have fun with it too. I enjoy getting hit around a little bit so that is also a good thing. … I don’t say anything to them really. I play the nice card sometimes, I think that might get to them.”
Dreamer and the other Northwest post players’ ability to shoot outside is something that Metress knows will challenge his big guy.
Ja’Queze Kirby v. Luke Waters
Kirby measurables: 6-foot-6, 181 pounds
Kirby per game: 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 turnovers, 56% field goal, 52% 3-point, 73% free throw
Waters measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
Waters per game: 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.4 turnovers, 56% field goal, 38% 3-point, 80% free throw
Kirby, a Murray State transfer, clearly displays the athleticism that got him to a Division-I school. In the national semifinal against Indiana (PA), Kirby was the team’s second leading scorer with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
“I ain’t never won anything like this in my life,” Kirby said of the national title game. “That would mean everything to me.”
Waters found his rhythm as the game went on against Black Hills State and wound up leading the team with 17 points. The sophomore took advantage of the Yellow Jackets' focus on Hudgins.
Troy Cracknell v. Diego Bernard
Cracknell measurables: 6-foot-4, 193 pounds
Cracknell per game: 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 turnovers, 44% field goal, 42% 3-point, 79% free throw
Bernard measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds
Bernard per game: 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 turnovers, 49% field goal, 37% 3-point, 82% free throw
Crawford was the Peach Belt Co-Player of the Year, but the only other Jaguar to earn all-conference honors was the graduate student, Cracknell. He was second team all-conference.
Cracknell has yet to score double figures in the Elite Eight, but making sure he stays quiet will be key for the Bearcats.
Bernard gives up four inches to Cracknell, but as Bearcat fans have seen over the years, the Lafayette product plays a lot bigger than his frame.
Bernard is excited for an opportunity to capture his third national championship.
“In ’17, I was watching (Justin) Pitts and them win the first national championship, it kinda influenced my decision to come here and try to keep the program going like they set,” Bernard said.
Miguel Arnold v. Isaiah Jackson
Arnold measurables: 5-foot-10, 186 pounds
Arnold per game: 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 turnovers, 46% field goal, 48% 3-point, 94% free throw
Jackson measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Jackson per game: 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 turnovers, 61% field goal, 7% 3-point, 68% free throw
Arnold has been boom-or-bust in the Elite Eight with 33 points in Tuesday’s win over Chico State and three points in Thursday’s win over Indiana (PA).
Arnold hit 7-of-10 3-pointers against Chico State and shoots better from outside the arc than inside of it. The Bearcats have to make sure not to give Arnold space.
In the game, Hudgins may draw this matchup as the Bearcats have tended to use Jackson’s quick feet against the opposing team’s point guard. Jackson has lifted some of the defensive burden from Bernard who has guarded the opposing team’s top guard in the past.
“It kinda eases the pressure off me a bit,” Bernard said. “I like when (Isaiah) steps up and wants to take that challenge, you are seeing who is going to be the next really good on-ball defender in the program. … He is going to be a bad man.”
The Bearcats also have turned to sixth man Mitch Mascari in recent games as a fifth 3-point shooter to put on the floor. He is 3-of-5 from outside the arc in Evansville.
“He just did it,” McCollum said. “He just played in a game, hit a couple shots, and then you just kept playing him. It wasn’t really an attempt (by me) to do anything, just dumb luck really. He decided it was time that he wanted to play and he made the most out of his opportunity.”
Tyree Myers v. Trevor Hudgins
Myers measurables: 6-foot-1, 179 pounds
Myers per game: 8.6 points, 3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 turnovers, 41% field goal, 40% 3-point, 75% free throw
Hudgins measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds
Hudgins per game: 22.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 turnovers, 48% field goal, 42% 3-point, 90% free throw
Hudgins has been relatively quiet by his standards in the Elite Eight, averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 6-of-18 from 3-point range. McCollum has credited Hudgins with his unselfish play.
“I’ve always just wanted to win honestly,” Hudgins said. “Their defense yesterday, they tried taking me out and they kinda did, just a little bit, but it’s just going to open up the floor for Diego, Wes, Luke to find their shots and stuff. Yeah, I really don’t care about points or anything else, but winning. Whatever it takes to win, honestly, is my game plan.
“… I’ve always been like that, since I was little, since AAU, since high school. I just want to win. … If the whole defense is worried about me, then let that be. We have playmakers, we have shooters, we have people that can win us basketball games. If I’m just a distraction, I’ll be a distraction. I’m fine with that.”
Myers has scored 13 points in each of the Jaguars Elite Eight games and has made 4-of-8 3-pointers.