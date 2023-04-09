MARYVILLE, Mo. — This season hasn’t been what anyone in the Northwest Missouri State dugout envisioned — especially sixth-year seniors Ryan Koski and Max Spitzmiller. Saturday’s 6-5 10-inning loss to Missouri Western hit as hard as any loss this season.
“It sucks,” Spitzmiller said. “I’m gonna be honest with you, that one sucks. That one hurts.”
The game was tight throughout with the lead changing hands three times in the first nine innings and going to the 10th tied at 3-3. In the 10th inning, the Griffons (9-26; 6-17 MIAA) got to the Bearcats (8-26; 6-17 MIAA) for three runs.
The Bearcats could have thrown in the towel with how the season has been going and packed it in for Easter weekend. They refused to do that though.
“They are still fighting hard,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “They believe in this team and want real bad to get this thing turned around.”
Alex Bowers picked up a 1-out single and Koski and Ryan Williams worked walks. Western pitcher Carson Aycock was able to strike out Parker Griffith to set up a bases-loaded, 2-out situation for Caden Diel.
Diel came through with two strikes, roping a double down the right-field line. Bowers, Koski and Williams were off at the crack of the bat.
The first two runners scored with ease and Williams was waved around third. The Bearcat dugout which has been through so many tough endings this season began to celebrate as it looked to them as though Williams slid in ahead of the tag. But the home-plate umpire saw it differently from guys in green and white.
“Diel made a great swing,” Spitzmiller said. “Tough play at home.”
Williams was called out at the plate and the game ended right there, 6-5 in 10.
The loss drops Northwest into a 3-way tie for 10th place in the MIAA along with Fort Hays State and Missouri Western. The trio are three games behind ninth-place Emporia State.
It hasn’t been a lack of effort on the Bearcats’ behalf as they are out-scoring teams over their last eight games overall, but only have a 3-5 record to show for it.
“We have 32 guys in that dugout and all of us want to win,” Spitzmiller said. “We are going to play hard to win every time. And when we don’t it sucks.”
Spitzmiller was solid for the team in 6 2/3 innings with seven hits and three runs allowed with five strikeouts and no walks.
“He just goes out and competes every day,” Loe said. “… He battled.”
Koski homered in the sixth inning to give the Bearcats the lead while Jacob Selock had three hits and Caden Diel and Layne Shiers each had two.
The Bearcats will attempt to bounce back with a 5-game week. They host Washburn and Quincy on Tuesday and Wednesday before a weekend series at Central Oklahoma.
“Going into every game, I’m always just telling myself to have fun, because we are playing a kids’ game,” Koski said. “Me and Spitz are sixth-years here and 24 years old — and at the end of the day, we are still playing a kids’ game, so sometimes you gotta remind yourself of that and keep yourself focused on just the little things.”
Northwest 6, Missouri Western 3
Bearcat Athletics press release:
A six-run fifth inning propelled Northwest Missouri State to a 6-3 win over Missouri Western on Friday at the Bearcat Baseball Field.
The squads put up matching zeroes through the first 4 1/2 innings before Northwest broke through against Griffon lefty starter Robert Farrell. The Bearcats batted around in the fifth on the benefit of six hits, two walks and a pair of Griffon errors.
Designated hitter Parker Griffth began the inning with a single to right. D.J. Heck put down a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate to advance Griffth to second. Caden Diel followed with an RBI single to left with a full count that plated Griffith to tally the first run of the contest. Layne Shiers singled through the open left side of the infield to put runners on first and second with only one out. Jacob Selock lifted a fly ball down the right field line that MWSU's Hunter Olson could not track down and Selock ended up on third with a triple as Diel and Shiers crossed the plate for a 3-0 lead. Cole Slibowski connected on the inning's fourth straight hit for the Bearcats on a bunt down the first base line that eventually hit the base almost at the same time Slibowski arrived. Slibowski's single scored Selock. Alex Bowers hit a grounder to first that was botched by MWSU's Will Courtney that scored Slibowski when the right fielder Olson's throw went awry to put Northwest on top, 5-0. Following a pitching change, Bowers scored on a wild pitch to take the score to 6-0 in Northwest's favor. Ryan Koski drew a walk before Trey Morris flew out to center. Griffith notched his second hit of the inning before Heck grounded into a fielder's choice to end the six-run outburst.
Bearcat starter Alex Slocum moved to 3-4 on the season and pitched 6 1/3 and got the win on the bump. Slocum struck out seven Griffons. Slocum pitched six scoreless innings before being tagged for three runs in the seventh. Bearcat skipper Darin Loe turned to Jaxson Meyer to extinguish the Griffon rally and Meyer limited the damage to three runs in the seventh. Meyer did not allow a hit in 1 2/3 of work and he struck out two.
Jacob Gajic picked up his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning to secure the 6-3 victory for the Bearcats.
Missouri Western 9, Northwest 2
Bearcat Athletics press release:
Northwest Missouri State came up on the short end of a 9-2 decision to Missouri Western on Thursday at the Bearcat Baseball Field.
Northwest jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Trey Morris launched a homer to left. Ryan Koski reached on a two-out error at third and Morris made the Griffons pay with the two-run shot.
However, the Griffons took advantage of a pair of four-run innings in the fifth and sixth to take control of the contest.
The Griffons out-hit the Bearcats, 15-4.