GUILFORD, Mo. — The Osborn/Stewartsville threw a wrench into the 275 Conference race on Monday night with a 5-4 win over Platte Valley. The WildCards lived up to their nickname with a trick changing momentum and helping to deliver the victory.
Platte Valley (7-2) committed six errors which resulted in five unearned runs and had the WildCards (5-2) leading 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth.
“We had a couple errors in the second and third inning that kind of snowballed on us,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “Against a good team like Stewartsville/Osborn, you can’t have those errors.”
Platte Valley sophomore Wyatt Miller led off the sixth inning with a double and came into score on a Trevor Weir groundout to pull the team within 5-4.
With two outs in the frame, freshman shortstop Alex Mattson laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first base. That is when the WildCards reached into the bag of tricks.
The game seemed to hit a pause as Osborn/Stewartsville pitcher Jake Schellhorn paced around behind the mound and Mattson stood on first base. Finally, Mattson took a step off the base and the first baseman slapped his glove on him.
Schellhorn began screaming to the umpire that he was out and the out sign was given. The hidden-ball trick had worked as the first baseman had never given the ball back to his pitcher. The inning ended and the 1-run lead was maintained.
“I knew something was up whenever he didn’t get on the mound immediately,” Dyer said. “We talked as a coaching staff. That was kind of on us a little bit. We should have talked to our runners, but it is not every day that you see something like that.”
Platte Valley relief pitcher Trever McQueen continued his dominance in the seventh inning. The senior got the first eight batters he faced out, and after a 2-out single in the seventh, struck out clean-up hitter Hunter Karl to end the inning.
Platte Valley senior Trey Holtman worked a 7-pitch walk to begin the top of the seventh. Schellhorn settled down to get the next two batters out before McQueen walked on four pitches to put runners on first and second.
Memphis Bliley hammered the first pitch he saw into right-center field and the ball seemed destined for the gap — which would not just tie the game with Holtman scoring, but also plate McQueen for a walk-off win. The wind and WildCard center fielder Cain Rush had other ideas.
Rush, who made a diving catch in the first inning to rob a hit from Bliley, was able to keep his feet as he tracked down the ball that the wind also pushed back towards center field.
The catch allowed the WildCards to celebrate their best win of the season and their first against a team over .500.
Scheelhorn pitched a complete game with one earned run on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
“He was just constantly throwing strikes and putting us on the spot,” Dyer said. “I think we did a good job of hitting the ball at times. We had some solid shots that were just hit right at guys. When a kid is throwing strikes like that, it is difficult to move runners along and score some runs.”
Matt Jermain and Mattson each had two hits for Platte Valley.
Miller started the game for Platte Valley and threw 4 1/3 innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking four. He didn’t allow an earned run, but five unearned runs saddled him with the loss.
McQueen pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.
“Both kids did a great job throwing strikes I thought,” Dyer said. “I think that as a team, we need to do a better job of playing defense behind them. I thought that sometimes we were lackadaisical. We just made some mental errors that cost us.”
Platte Valley will attempt to bounce back on Thursday with a road game in Hopkins against North Nodaway.
“Get ahead early,” Dyer said on the key moving forward. “We fell behind and we just lost confidence a little bit.”