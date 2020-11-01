SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “I didn’t ever believe that would be the only run scored today,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said.
Deen was referring to a one-out single by Vienna pitcher Marsie Messersmith, which scored Kadence George, in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s Class 1 State Championship game in Springfield. The 1-0 score held to earn Vienna the state championship.
The run proved to be the only of the game as Messersmith and Platte Valley’s Jessica Miller shut down the offenses the rest of the night. Miller allowed just two hits after the first inning.
“After the first inning, I was able to to settle down,” Miller said.
Messersmith excelled at pitching with runners on base all day — against a team which scored 18 in three innings in the state semifinals — and that started in the bottom of the first. Platte Valley’s Malia Collins led off with a double and advanced to third on a Paige West groundout.
Miller was hit by a pitch, which sent a scare into Platte Vally’s crowd as she clutched her non-throwing wrist. Miller wasn’t about to be taken off the mound though.
“It hurt pretty bad going back out there, but I had to push past it,” Miller said. “Because, we are at state. Got to go play.
“I just had to push past it because, yeah, it hurt, but now is not the time to let that kind of stuff get to me. I just went ahead and pitched past the pain.”
Messersmith buckled down and struck out Sydnee Deen and Allie Wolf to end the frame with runners at second and third.
Maggie Collins led off the bottom of the second with a single, and Brylie Angle drew a one-out walk. After Stephanie Turpin sac-bunted, Malia Collins grounded out to shortstop for the third out to strand two more in scoring position.
“We just never did get that (big hit),” Shelly Deen said. “We had a couple good hits, but we could just never get them back-to-back. We did leave runners on and that is kudos to Vienna. They played well behind their pitcher and we didn’t get that key hit that we needed. Sometimes that is just the way the ball bounces.”
In the fourth inning, Maggie Collins had a one-out single and stole second. Jackie Pappert and Angle each ground out to end the threat though.
Turpin singled to lead off the fifth and took second on defensive interference. Messersmith buckled down though and retired the 1-2-3 batters in the Platte Valley lineup and stranded the speedy Turpin at third.
West turned in a defensive gem in the sixth inning on a fly out to center that the runner at third tagged on. West threw the runner out at the plate to end the inning and keep the score at 1-0.
West had another great defensive play in the sixth on a sliding catch to take a hit away from the leadoff batter.
Platte Valley had one last chance in the bottom of the seventh. Angle walked with one out, and Malia Collins reached with a two-out infield single. Messersmith drew a soft liner to third from West to end the game.
Platte Valley finished with five hits. Malia Collins and Maggie Collins each had two while Turpin had one. Malia Collins is among seven seniors who played their final Platte Valley softball game on the biggest stage in Class 1.
“It has been an incredible ride, it really has,” Malia Collins said.
The state runner-up finish is the highest softball finish in the history of the Platte Valley coop. Jefferson’s last time in the state title game was in 2014 when the Eagles won state. South Nodaway’s only previous time in the state title game was 1996 when they finished second.
“I will always remember this team and take them with me wherever I go in life,” Miller said.