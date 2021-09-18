OREGON, Mo. — South Holt withstood a furious Carter Luke-powered comeback attempt by Platte Valley on Friday night in Oregon.
“We were searching for something that was working,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said of the second-half approach offensively. “They were blitzing us up the middle and we weren’t handling it real well, made some halftime adjustments, came out and handled it much better. But it still took us a little bit to get going.”
It was a tale of two halves, one dominated by South Holt, and the other going in Platte Valley’s favor, resulting in a 20-18 victory for the South Holt Knights.
South Holt started the game in full control, marching down the field by way of a three-headed rushing attack. Sophomore quarterback Kendall Noland led the charge for the Knights, and was aided by senior running backs Gannon Phelan and Brody Scroggins. The opening series saw the Knights drive to the one-yard line before losing possession on a fourth-and-goal fumble at the goal line, which was scooped up by Platte Valley senior defensive back Wyatt Tobin.
After a Platte Valley punt, the Knights were able to put together another methodical drive, featuring exclusively rushing plays, and put the first points on the board. Scroggins was able to find the end zone on a one-yard dive, and following the 2-point conversion — which would prove pivotal — South Holt had an 8-0 advantage starting the second quarter.
After another stalled drive, the Knights capitalized on a costly face-mask penalty by Platte Valley, keeping the drive alive for a short touchdown run by Phelan. South Holt went into the half with a 14-0 advantage over the visiting Platte Valley team.
Platte Valley started the second half with a quick three and out and it looked as though the Knights were in the process of putting the game away following another long drive. Starting at their own 10-yard line, South Holt methodically drove the length of the field for another touchdown drive, making the score 20-0 halfway through the third quarter.
The following possession for Platte Valley showed the grit and determination that kept them in the game. Senior Hayden Ferry was able to convert on a fourth-and-1 rush up the middle, which ended with Ferry carrying multiple South Holt defenders 10 yards downfield. That spark seemed to ignite the Platte Valley comeback. Junior Carter Luke capped the drive with his first of three touchdown runs late in the 3rd quarter.
After notching their first defensive stop of the night, the offense leaned heavily on Luke and his backfield classmate Jaxon McCrary to drive for another score, capped by a five-yard run by Luke.
“We just have to get back to what we do best, and that’s smash mouth football.” Silkett said referring to the sustained drives late in the game. “We have to be physical and when we impose our will, we’re a better football team.”
Juniors Trevor Weir and Trevor ‘Bronco’ McCrary, along with sophomore Wyatt Miller, were creating holes for the trio of Platte Valley backs, but time was not on their side. Following a forced fumble and subsequent Platte Valley recovery, Luke again found the end zone pulling the score to within two. But a failed two point conversion allowed South Holt to maintain the lead.
Platte Valley had one final possession, late in the fourth quarter, but was unable to convert a long fourth down pass and allowed South Holt to run the clock down to two seconds on their final possession of the night.
“They are going to remember this game, it hurts, but they are going to remember this game,” Silkett said. “They gave them everything they could and with five more minutes on the clock, this would’ve been our game.”
Platte Valley looks to rebound next Friday night in Barnard against Albany. South Holt will play DeKalb at home.