FOREST CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley junior pitcher Tejay Freemyer had good reason to be excited about the defense behind her during Tuesday’s game in Forest City against the South Holt Knights. Platte Valley only allowed one baserunner, and that runner did not advance past second base in the complete-game 17-0 shutout victory.
“You can always tell how the game’s going to go,” Freemyer said of her team’s defensive play. “They were knocking everything down, so it definitely helps build my confidence when I’m pitching.”
The Platte Valley offense was aggressive from the top of the lineup to the bottom. Every Platte Valley batter scored at least one run, and six of the nine hitters scored two runs during the course of the five-inning contest. Platte Valley was able to push across six runs in the top of the first to set the tone for the ballgame. Kali Redden had a two-RBI hit in an inning that was marred by multiple errors from the Knights.
Taking advantage of every mistake is one of the things that coach Shelly Deen stresses to her girls.
“I always tell them, if you put it in play, they’ve got to field it,” Deen said. “They struggled fielding it tonight and we capitalized on it. We had good base running too, which was really good to see.”
Freemyer was cruising through the South Holt lineup, not allowing a baserunner until the third inning. That baserunner would turn out to be the only baserunner of the game for the Knights. Freemyer finished off the game by throwing just twelve pitches in the final two frames.
After a scoreless frame, Platte Valley pushed across a run in the third courtesy of a Kayley Hauber bunt single, followed by steals of second, third and scoring on a passed ball. The fourth inning featured another run produced by one hit, when Brylie Angle was able to notch an inside the park home run.
While pleased with her team’s performance tonight, Deen would like to see more offense throughout the game.
“We scored at the beginning of the game, but it’s that lull in-between,” Deen said. “They have to stay aggressive and attack the whole game. They attack at the beginning, but I’d like them to attack the whole game.”
Platte Valley closed the game with another outburst, this one plating nine runs while sending eleven batters to the plate with two outs in the final inning. Redden again led the offense with two hits and two RBI in the inning.
Platte Valley will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday night on the road against Albany.