DEARBORN, Mo. — Zach Dyer got his first win at the helm of the Platte Valley baseball.
Dyer had to wait an extra year for that first win after last season was cancelled.
In the first game of the 2021 season, Platte Valley went on the road and picked up a 15-4 victory over North Platte at Dean Park in Dearborn.
“I’m glad to get that first one,” Dyer said. “It was really exciting for the first win but I was more proud of the team effort. There were a couple opportunities early on that we could’ve hung our heads but we stuck together and kept on fighting.”
The game was scoreless through three innings and the start of the bottom of the third because the star in the top of the fourth – sophomore Memphis Bliley.
Platte Valley escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the third inning when Bliley came in relief of starter Trever McQueen.
Bliley got a strikeout to keep the scoreless game intact.
“That was a sophomore put in a situation that was tough, especially for the first time pitching this year; we put him in a tough spot,” Dyer said. “I had confidence in him in the situation. We were talking about possibly making a change before that but Trever got in a tough situation and spot.”
Bliley opened the top fourth with a single and later scored the first run on a passed ball to make it 1-0. That was the first of 11 runs scored by Platte Valley in the inning, which also featured RBI from Wyatt Miller and Trevor Weir.
Platte Valley added four more runs in the fifth and the game ended in the bottom half of the inning on the mercy rule.
The visitors started only two seniors – McQueen and Trey Holtman – and the rest were a mix of freshmen and sophomores. Given last year’s canceled season, Monday was the first day of high school baseball for the sophomores – like Bliley.
“To start the year off with a win is a step in the right direction,” Dyer said.