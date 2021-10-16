STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — Platte Valley went on the road on Friday night to extend its winning streak to four games with a 52-0 win over Stewartsville/Osborn. The win makes Platte Valley 4-2 this season.
“We can only control what we can control. Before the game, we talked about every play, we execute, we play every play like it's our last,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett. “Dominate every single play. That's our mindset.”
The high-powered Platte Valley offense was clicking on all cylinders from the opening offensive play of the game. Carter Luke took the first offensive play of the game for a 40-yard run, and three plays later, found the end zone for the first score of the game with just two minutes running off the opening-quarter clock.
Platte Valley’s defense came prepared to pressure the spread passing game of the WildCards. Trevor Weir notched a tackle for loss and a sack on the opening series for the Platte Valley defense, forcing a quick punt. The offense picked up where it left off, with Luke carrying the ball four times for 47 yards before a second touchdown run of the quarter.
Stewartsville-Osborn seemed unable to have an answer for the relentless rushing attack by Platte Valley, and on the following two drives, junior Jaxon McCrary scored from nine yards out, and sophomore quarterback Aydan Blackford scampered in from 15 yards away to make the score 30-0 with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the half.
“That’s what they go out and try to accomplish every single play. Domination,” Silkett said. “I thought that tonight we had a lot less miscues than we had in the last couple of weeks. We were a lot cleaner offensively and defensively.”
The longest play of the game given up by the Platte Valley defense was on a deep pass that was well defended, and found its way into junior wide receiver Braxton Gibson’s hands. The 30-yard play was one of only a handful of first downs allowed by Platte Valley.
Platte Valley was able to open up the passing playbook as well, when Blackford found senior wideout Tyler Vongkhamchanh for a 61-yard pass and run, setting up another Luke touchdown. Blackford also found senior Wyatt Tobin for a seven-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone late in the second quarter.
The final score of the game was recorded on the following kickoff, when Weir, also the kicker, refused to give up on a play and ripped the ball away from the return man and ran the fumble back for a quick special teams score, making the score 52-0.
The defense sealed the halftime victory with an interception by Luke, before kneeling on the ball deep in WildCards territory to let the half expire.
“They (Stewartsville-Osborn) are pretty fast kids,” Silkett said. “It was a good challenge for us to see that kind of speed on the edges. I’m really proud of our boys and we’re focused on getting everybody healthy and ready for East Atchison next week, that’s going to be a big one. “
The red-hot East Atchison Wolves will travel to Hopkins to take on Platte Valley next Friday night.