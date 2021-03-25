Zach Dyer had to wait an extra season for his coaching debut, but the second-year Platte Valley baseball coach will get that opportunity this season.
Of course, the coach will have a challenge unlike any other this season after a season off. Platte Valley was 11-7 in 2019.
“We have a good mixture of older and younger kids who can play multiple positions and have grown up playing together,” Dyer said. “It is nice for them to get out here together. A lot of these kids play football and basketball too so they send all year together.
“Might have a little rust, but they have been playing so much together that it is going to wear off pretty quick.”
The team has a luxury that not many other teams have with their No. 1 pitcher returning to lead the rotation. Senior Trever McQueen threw a team-high 44 1/3 innings as a sophomore.
“I’d say I’m thrilled, but that would be an understatement,” McQueen said on getting back on the diamond. “Most of these sophomores out here, they haven’t gotten the opportunity to play in a game yet. We have a lot of new kids and I think we are all excited for the season to start.”
McQueen finished with a 1.58 earned run average with 72 strikeouts and 24 walks.
McQueen was also one of the top hitters for the team a couple seasons ago with a .310 batting average and .379 on-base percentage. He had four doubles, and was second on the team with 20 runs batted in.
“The first few years went by fast and then we didn’t get last year, but I’m really excited to get back out here and see what we can bring this year,” McQueen said.
While he was the young starter two years ago, McQueen is excited to be one of the leaders on this season’s team.
Around McQueen, Platte Valley must replace its other eight 2019 starters.
“Unfortunately, we lost a season with Dalton Luke last year who was probably going to be one of our top two or three pitchers,” Dyer said. “Luckily, we do bring back Trever McQueen, who is probably going to be one of our top pitchers and I think some of our younger players who missed a season last year as freshmen will come in and have some meaningful roles.”
Trey Holtman returns after appearing in 10 games in 2019. He had just 14 at bats, but scored four runs and had two RBI.
The team will be relying on several young players, but Dyer is excited about the young talent at his disposal.
One of those young talents is sophomore Memphis Bliley.
“Their family, I think they play baseball all year round,” Dyer said. “His parents do a great job with him getting involved and playing quite a bit of baseball. He obviously will be one of our top pitchers and players as well.”
Despite being a sophomore who had his freshman season cancelled, Bliley comes into this season with plenty of experience on the diamond. Bliley has played for a Maryville-based club team.
“I’ve been playing baseball since tee-ball and probably around 10 or 11, we got on a travel team and started going to Kansas City and Topeka,” Bliley said. “I’ve done that all the way up until now. We still go to Kansas City about every weekend in the summer.”
Bliley has high goals for himself.
“I hope to have an over .500 batting average and throw a lot of strikes,” Bliley said.
The young talent goes beyond just Bliley. Dyer mentioned that Wyatt Miller, Brandon McQueen, Matt Jermain and Alex Mattson would also likely play key roles.
“I think from Monday to Friday, you can tell a huge difference in terms of how much better we’ve gotten,” McQueen said in reference to the first week of practice.
Platte Valley’s next game is scheduled for Friday at Albany.
““I’d say conference champs and district champs definitely,” McQueen said on his goals for this team. “I want to see how far we can go this year.”