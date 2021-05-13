GUILFORD, Mo. — Zach Dyer couldn’t ask for a better way to go into the district tournament than Thursday’s 7-3 victory over Pattonsburg.
“It is huge confidence-wise to get a win against a really good team, a very well-coached team who we could very well see later on — if we are lucky enough to make it out of districts,” Dyer said.
The Panthers (10-2) came into the game riding a 10-game winning streak which included a win over Class 2 powerhouse Putnam County in their most recent game. Platte Valley (13-4) came ready to play from the beginning and it was senior Trever McQueen who got the offense started in the bottom of the first inning.
With one out, McQueen stroked a double over the right fielder’s head. Three batters later, Brandon McQueen came through with a 2-out hit to score his brother and give Platte Valley a 1-0 lead.
On the mound, Memphis Bliley was dominant facing nine batters, getting seven outs — six via the strikeout. Bliley finished with 2 1/3 innings, no runs, one hit and one walk.
Dyer implemented strict pitch counts with districts right around the corner and gave the ball to Wyatt Miller with one out in the third.
Miller walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, but settled down to strike out the next batter. The walk came back to haunt him though as Pattonsburg star Cameron Jones crushed the first pitch he saw for a 2-run homer over the left field fence.
Miller settled right back in with a 3-pitch strikeout to end the inning, but the Panther had a 2-1 lead.
The Platte Valley sophomore took it upon himself to erase that though. After Platte Valley loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third, Miller scorched a double to the wall in left field which scored two to retake the lead.
Brandon McQueen had his second run-scoring hit of the day next with a single to score Bliley and make it 4-2. McQueen then took off for second base and appeared to be picked off, but hustled to second to beat the throw. The ball got away on the play and Miller scored to make it 5-2.
“I thought that one through nine, our guys played tough and played hard the entire time,” Dyer said.
Miller continued to battle his command and walked the first two batters of the fourth inning, but Pattonsburg struggled to get a bat on the ball against the big righty. Two strikeouts and a groundout ended the threat.
Miller walked the first batter he saw in the fifth as well, but caught a liner back to the mound in the next at bat and flipped to first to double off the runner. That play proved big as Jones came to the plate next.
Jones roped a triple to right field and scored on a double by Kaden DeJong. Miller escaped the inning with a groundout and maintained a 5-3 lead.
Trever McQueen came in for the 2-inning save in the sixth inning and continued the trend of walking the leadoff hitter, but quickly settled in with three strikeouts to get his offense back to the plate.
“I was just hitting my spots,” McQueen said. “Wyatt Miller was giving me good spots to hit and called a good game from behind the plate."
With one out, back-to-back singles by Matt Jermain and Trever McQueen gave the team two on. Jones, who came in to pitch the sixth, caught a liner back up the middle by Bliley, but Miller was able to stretch the lead to 7-3 on a single to left which plated Jermain and McQueen.
“We’ve been talking a lot about not settling,” Dyer said. “It seems like that a lot of our games, we get all of our runs in the first three or four innings and we just kind of settle. I thought that tonight was the first time that we kept on pushing it.”
The insurance runs seemed big with the top of Pattonsburg lineup due up in the seventh, but McQueen made it 5-straight strikeout with two to begin the frame. He finished the 1-2-3 inning with Jones grounding out to McQueen.
“It always feels good to get a win,” McQueen said. “And it makes it a lot sweeter that we beat a really good team and a team that we could pretty easily see later on.”
McQueen finished his two innings with no hits, five strikeouts and a walk. At the plate, the senior was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Miller and Brandon McQueen had two hits each as Miller had four RBI and the younger McQueen had two.
“I thought today was the first complete-team victory that we’ve had all season,” Dyer said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win 13 games, but I think this is the first one that we played a complete game against a really good team.”
Platte Valley now prepares to host districts. The top seeds will face the winner of St. Joseph Christian and North Nodaway on Monday at 4 p.m. The Lions and Mustangs will play on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I think (our confidence) is pretty high,” Trever McQueen said. “I think it was high before we started this game and even higher now.”