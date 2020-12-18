CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley didn't have many question marks coming into the season with a bevy of talent returning from the state runner-up team a season ago.
The team is loaded with athletes who who can defend and get to the rim. They have size in the post with Jaclyn Pappert, Maggie Collins, Madelynn Mattson and Sydnee Deen.
The only true question they had was 3-point shooting, especially from the guards, after the loss of one of the state's best shooters in all-state player Kaylin LaMaster. Platte Valley (7-0) has done a good job of answering that question in the early season though and hit six 3-pointers in a 71-14 rout of North Andrew (2-2) on Thursday.
“Every year, you lose seniors and you lose the roles they play,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “I just think, as a team, we've done a really good job picking up the slack from last year all around the board. It hasn't just been one person. I feel like everybody has done their part and carried their weight.”
Paige West, a newcomer to the Platte Valley lineup this season, hit two of those 3-pointers. The senior finished with 10 points.
“We definitely knew that losing Kaylin was a big deal for us, so we spent a lot of time working on our threes,” West said.
Malia Collins, Stephanie Turpin, Samantha Terry and Pappert each also hit a three.
“Coming into the season, I wasn't exactly sure who that shooter would be who would replace Kaylin,” Pedersen said. “I knew we had several girls with potential. I think we are shooting the ball really well and shooting it with confidence. Our last few games, we've shot over 45 percent from three so that is very helpful.”
North Andrew hung within single digits in the first quarter with Platte Valley taking a 14-5 lead into the second period, but the second period was a Platte Valley onslaught. The home team opened the quarter on a 15-0 run which included five points from Malia Collins.
The Cardinals briefly broke the run to get within 29-7, but Platte Valley closed the half with 13 unanswered points for a 42-7 lead.
Throughout the game, Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen was making line changes and getting all his players plenty of time on the court. Of the 15 players on Platte Valley's roster, 13 scored at least one field goal, and Sarah Langford and Claire Galbraith, the two who didn't score, played all four quarters and ran much of the Platte Valley offense by setting up their other teammates.
“We talk about while you are on the floor, you have to be playing hard because there is somebody over here who can come in and give quality minutes as well,” Pedersen said.
Pedersen says the lack of playing time for his starters doesn't concern him because of the depth of the team and how competitive practices are.
“We are deep enough where at every single night at practice we can have a great battle,” Pedersen said.
For the starters part, they enjoy watching the younger players get their chances in the second half.
“It is really exciting and fun,” West said. “We get to see how good the starting five is, and then the second string and then the third string. We are all very good and play very well together.”
The depth picked right up where the team left off in the third quarter and dug in even further defensively. Platte Valley out-scored North Andrew 18-0 in the third quarter with reserves Kayley Hauber and Sydnee Deen leading the charge with four points each.
The running clock in the fourth quarter allowed Pedersen to continue to shuffle in players as Platte Valley cruised to a 57-point victory.
Pappert led the team with 15 points while Turpin and West each had 10. Malia Collins added seven, Deen had six and Christina Turpin, Brylie Angle and Hauber each added four. Terry had three while Dalanie Acklin, Maggie Collins, Madelynn Mattson and Aubrey Mattson each had two.
North Andrew was led by Riley Walker with eight points.
Platte Valley will finish its first semester slat on Tuesday with a home game against Rock Port.
300 wins for Pedersen
Pedersen was presented with a signed ball by his players following the game to celebrate his 300th win. Pedersen reached the mark in the Albany Tournament championship victory over Pattonsburg.
“He has built a really successful program,” Malia Collins said. “He has done a really great job and it has been an honor to play under him.”
Pedersen is now 304-60 in his career and credits all his former and current players and assistant coaches with the success. Assistant coach Charlea Lewis has been coaching with Pedersen throughout his entire run at Jefferson and Platte Valley.
“It is cool,” Pedersen said. “It is something that I won't forget. It is really a testament to the players and I've been very fortunate to have great girls throughout my career.”