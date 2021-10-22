HOPKINS, Mo. — In a game that couldn’t have started much worse for Platte Valley, they proved the old adage that ‘it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ The home team was able to finish against the previously unbeaten East Atchison Wolves on a 28-6 run, finishing the game with a 28-26 victory.
“I’m not going out on a limb at all saying this is the biggest win in Platte Valley football history — so far.” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We’ve been hoping this is where we are, it was hard to measure where we were the last few games, but I really believe that our boys played one play at a time and that was our focus all week. We can’t let what happened before or what happens next affect us. We’ve got to live in the moment, each moment, over and over again.”
Platte Valley started the game with an onside kick attempt that was picked up and ran back for a quick touchdown, putting the home team in a hole 6-0 with almost no time off the clock.
The opening drive for Platte Valley looked promising, with long runs by Carter Luke giving them good field position. However, a crucial sack on third down, and an incomplete pass on fourth, gave the ball back to East Atchison.
The Wolves took little time scoring again on their next possession. A 32-yard touchdown catch and run from Braden Graves, and the successful 2-point try made the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
The Wolves defense lived up to its reputation, forcing a quick punt by Platte Valley. East Atchison then took the following possession and scored on a 37-yard touchdown run by Jarrett Spinnato, making the score 20-0.
Platte Valley, however, would not go away. Luke broke open for a 30-yard run, followed by a 17-yard QB keeper from Aydan Blackford to kickstart the home team's offense. Platte Valley employed several plays from the unorthodox ‘swinging gate’ formation, leading to a Blackford keeper for the first score of the game for Platte Valley.
Adjustments proved to be crucial to the game, which Silkett was grateful to have recognized and implemented early in the second quarter.
“We found out pretty quickly that we could be a little more physical than they were,” Silkett said. “We made some changes on defense that no one has seen yet. We really matched up well, a little better than they expected. Last game I thought we played all aspects of our game really well, and I think it did carry into this week.”
Along with the defensive adjustments, Platte Valley was happy to grind out drives on the ground. Senior Hayden Ferry and junior Jaxon McCrary, were the workhorses in this game with the quick running game.
While the Wolves defense keyed on Luke, both fullbacks and Blackford were able to take advantage of the rushing attack. Blackford capitalized on the next Platte Valley drive for another touchdown, making the score 20-14.
In the second half, the Platte Valley defense continued to stop the Wolves, and the offense continued to methodically drive for scores. Ferry was able to finish the first drive of the second half with a short touchdown plunge, making the score 20-20.
Both defenses were able to keep the score tied until the fourth quarter, when on 3rd and 18, Blackford found Ferry out of the backfield for a 44 yard touchdown pass, then found Wyatt Tobin in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion.
East Atchison wasn’t done though, and they were able to move the ball down to the seven-yard line on a wild play in which the Platte Valley defensive back played the long pass perfectly, but the deflection ricocheted off the intended receiver, straight into the arms of another Wolves player. The lone score for dynamic back Kaylin Merriweather came shortly after, and the Wolves pulled to within two points. An incomplete pass on the conversion attempt made the score 28-26.
East Atchison was able to recover the ensuing onside kick and had the ball with one last chance, but the Platte Valley defense rose to the challenge. A sack by Dakota Dilley, a long pass defended perfectly by Brandon McQueen, an incomplete pass, and a 4th down sack by Trevor Weir sealed the game for Platte Valley.
“This group doesn’t scare easy,” Silkett said. “They just don’t scare easy. They are a pretty loose group of kids and they really like each other, and tonight they hung together as a family like no other. I’m so proud of them. This is not the end all, our job now is to really dig in these next two weeks and to really get better a little each day.”
Platte Valley will prepare for the postseason after finishing the regular season 7-2. The seven wins is more than the program has had in the last four years combined and most for the team in over a decade.