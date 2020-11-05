Platte Valley and head coach Cree Beverlin entered the 2020 season with high numbers and high hopes. But luck wasn’t on the side of Beverlin and his team as injuries plagued Platte Valley all season — leading to a 2-7 record.
“There were a lot of positives, we had a lot of guys that stepped up,” Beverlin said. “Memphis Bliley comes to mind, stepping up after never playing football to being a legit leader and someone we trusted to play quarterback. There were situations like that throughout the year where people did some really good things and made improvements.”
Platte Valley began the season with a tough, yet promising loss to the defending state champions in Mound City. The Valley bounced back to win at home against Rock Port in week two. While the final result was a win, the team suffered a season-ending injury to running back Carter Luke.
Week three produced another close contest for Platte Valley, but the end result differed from week two as the Valley lost to North-West Nodaway 38-22. The loss to the Muskets was the start of a four-game losing streak in which Platte Valley allowed 168 points over the final three games.
The offense scored just 46 points over that four-game stretch. Platte Valley also suffered major injuries to starting quarterback Trever McQueen and running back Jose Rivera.
“At the end of the day, I’m still frustrated about what happened,” Beverlin said. “I think without the injuries that we were exposed to our season would have been a lot different. I’m not saying we would have been conference champions, but I think we would have been more competitive.”
The Rivera injury played a major role in the team’s ability to move the ball. The senior running back averaged 8.8 yards per carry in the four games he played.
Platte Valley’s final win of the season came on Oct. 9 in a trip to DeKalb. The Valley and Tigers went back-and-forth before Beverlin’s team was able to escape with a 52-50 win.
The Valley played well at times the following week against Stewartsville, but it was the Wildcards who pulled away at the end 40-16. Beverlin believes that with a healthy team, Stewartsville was a game his team would have won.
“We had some tough teams there in the middle and then we had Stewartsville, a team that everybody knows we can compete with,” Beverlin said.
Platte Valley ended the season with zero points over its final two games against two top five teams in the state. The Valley defense allowed 94 points over those two games to East Atchison and Stanberry.
The Valley entered the season with a fairly young team and the hope is that the program will continue to grow and improve in 2021. Bliley led the team in completion percentage this season and Beverlin said he’s excited to get two more season to groom the young quarterback.
Platte Valley will lose its leading rusher in Gabe Nothstine, but return Hayden Ferry who rushed for 253 yards and Carter Luke who played in just one game this season. The team also returns junior receiver Wyatt Tobin who caught 22 passes for 345 yards this season.
“I thought we had some young guys that handled this season well, even in that Stanberry game,” Beverlin said. “We had some older guys who were beat and ready for it to be done, but I saw glimpses of some younger guys who were fighting. The mindset still hadn’t changed, but for once in the last four years here, I saw that mindset change where they didn’t like being the whipping boys of the conference and 8-man football.”
While Platte Valley turns to the future, Beverlin had high praise for those players who played their final season in the program.
“I talked to those guys after the Stanberry game,” Beverlin said. “A guy like Vinny Holtman really stands out to me who was named all-conference defensive line and offensive line. He was a guy who has been to everything since seventh grade for Platte Valley football, and maybe he didn’t get the recognition he deserved sometimes because he’s not a flashy athlete, but he’s going to be missed.
“Trevor is going to missed because of his athleticism and his leadership style. But the big deal, really, is the linemen that we’re going to lose. We’re probably going to have to move some guys around and we’re going to have some junior high kids that will make a big impact too.”