KING CITY, Mo. — In each of the last four years, Stanberry and Platte Valley have locked horns in a district tournament with each team’s season on the line. It is just the unluckiness of the draw that two of the most tradition-rich programs in Class 1 are 10 miles from each other and in the same district.
Each of the last two seasons, Platte Valley has defeated Stanberry in a one-run game, and the year prior, Stanberry defeated Platte Valley by one. The two programs matched up again on Thursday with a win-or-play-basketball situation.
Fifth-seeded Stanberry pulled the upset of the top-seeded Platte Valley with an 8-4 final.
“They had some timely hits and we just never did get timely hits,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “They did some great base running. Credit to them, they played better than us tonight.”
The Bulldogs went to work manufacturing runs early with senior leadoff hitter Sadie Runde reaching on an error. She went first to third on a sac-bunt then scored on a sac-fly for the game’s first run.
Platte Valley sophomore Delaney Wolf had her second hitless inning in the second frame and this time the defense was spotless behind her for a 1-2-3 inning.
A leadoff walk sparked Stanberry in third with freshman 9-hitter Marli Hilton drawing the free pass. Runde reached on an error the Bulldogs were in business again. A pair of RBI groundouts gave Stanberry a 3-0 lead.
Platte Valley answered in the bottom of the third with sophomore Maggie Collins doubling to leadoff the inning and senior Stephanie Turpin singled and went to third on an error as Collins beat a throw home.
The top seeds added one more run, but stranded runners on second and third.
“It is the same thing we’ve been struggling with all year — just hitting gaps, sometimes we just hit it right to them,” Turpin said.
Stanberry broke the game open in the fourth inning with five runs. Sylvia Redmond, Kiley Mattson, Sadie Runde and Tarynn Mattson each had hits in the inning.
Platte Valley inserted junior pitcher Tejay Freemyer to get the last two outs of the inning. Freemyer ended up pitching 3 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a run while allowing just one baserunner.
“She did a great job and Delaney pitched well too, they just had some timely hits,” Deen said. “For Tejay to come into that situation and be down, she did a great job.”
Platte Valley got two more runs in the fourth inning, but that 8-4 margin is where the game remained as Runde closed it out on the mound.
The Platte Valley offense was led by a 3-for-3 night for Turpin in her final game for Platte Valley softball.
“I will take away all these memories and cherish the moments with these girls,” Turpin said.
It was also the final game for fellow seniors Jaclyn Pappert and Claire Galbraith. While Pappert and Turpin have started a lot of games over the years, Galbraith got her first chance as an everyday player this season.
“I haven’t always gotten to be the player who gets a bunch of playing time over the years, so I’ve seen both sides where I’m the person in the dugout trying to get people hyped up and smiles on people’s faces and blood pumping,” Galbraith said.
The trio won 68 games in their careers. That included district and sectional championships as sophomores and juniors and a state runner-up finish as juniors.
“This team is our family,” Pappert said. “We practice every single day together. … We became Platte Valley which has become a pretty good name to know.”
While the team must replace their three seniors, five of the starters in the game were sophomores or freshmen and the team has a strong nucleus returning.
“They just have to continue to work hard,” Deen said. “We will come back next year, and it is going to be hard to replace the ones that we lost, but we do it every year. That is part of the game.”