CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys basketball team fell to 1-7 this season with a 47-43 loss on Saturday afternoon to Northland Christian.
Platte Valley has played one of the toughest schedules around in the first semester of games. None of the eight opponents that the team has faced have a losing record.
“I think we've improved a lot over the last couple weeks and are playing at a different level than we were,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “It just is not coming in the win column right now.”
Northland Christian (8-1) found themselves off to a slow start in Saturday's contest as Platte Valley's Wyatt Tobin hit a pair of free throws to put his team up 13-11 after the first quarter. That lead climbed to five points early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Memphis Bliley.
“We were working our butts off the entire game,” Platte Valley senior Gabe Nothstine said. “Once we get the little things right, we are going to be a tough team to beat. Once we do those little things right, we are going to win a lot of games.”
The Trailblazers fought back though and heated up from beyond the 3-point line. Carson Starns and Ethan Pope had back-to-back 3-pointers to give Northland Christian a 26-21 lead.
Platte Valley answered with a 3-pointer by Bliley and a basket by Trevor Weir to tie the game in the closing moments of the first half.
Starns rushed up the floor however and launched a heave from near midcourt which found the bottom of the net for a 29-26 halftime lead.
Northland Christian seemed to carry that momentum into the second half and opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a Starns 3-point play, for a 10-point lead.
Another Starns 3-pointer put the Trailblazers up 43-33 as time dwindled in the third quarter. Nothstine ended the quarter with a basket to cut the margin to eight.
The Platte Valley defense stepped up and sparked a rally to begin the fourth quarter. The team held Northland Christian scoreless through the first six minutes of the period.
Nothstine scored the first four points of the quarter to cut the Trailblazer lead to four. After a Tobin free throw, Trever McQueen tied the game with a 3-pointer.
“We've battled and we've fought all year,” Jermain said. “When we get ourselves in a bad position, that is not an excuse to quit, and I thought we did a great job battling. One of these days, hopefully the ball will bounce our way a little bit.”
McQueen's shot represented the final points of the night for Platte Valley. A basket by Northland Christian's Ethan Kelley gave his team the lead back with two minutes to play and Starns sealed the game with a pair of foul shots with 23 seconds left.
“I think we are growing every day as a team,” Nothstine said. “We are starting to get more in tune with each other. We are a young team, but I think everyone is starting to get the hang of it — just learning, learning, learning.”
Starns finished with 26 points while Pope had nine and Kelley had eight for the Trailblazers.
Nothstine had 14 points to lead Platte Valley while McQueen added 12. Bliley and Matt Jermain had six each and Tobin had three while Weir had two.
“It is all about the guards,” Nothstine said. “They just know when to find me, where to find me.”
Platte Valley will finish its first-semester slate on Tuesday with a home game against Rock Port.
“We need to stay the course and just keep going in the right direction,” Jermain said.