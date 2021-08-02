BARNARD, Mo. — When Johnnie Silkett retired as South Nodaway’s superintendent, the long-time educator wasn’t ready to be done teaching kids.
Silkett is returning to one of the jobs that he got into when he began teaching: football coach.
The former Graceland University player has coached at the varsity level as a head coach at Union Star and as an assistant at Lafayette, but now gets the opportunity to lead the Platte Valley program.
“Even though I’m retired, I’m obviously too young to sit on the sidelines in a rocking chair for too long,” Silkett said. “I’m very excited for the challenges coming up.”
The Platte Valley football co-op is growing this year with North Nodaway joining Jefferson and South Nodaway.
“I’m absolutely excited to lead the combined efforts of South Nodaway, Jefferson and North Nodaway as our Platte Valley team,” Silkett said. “I’m super excited to have this chance to coach again. Even though I’ve coached junior high for the last couple years, it has been 19 years since I’ve been a varsity coach. It has been really exciting to get back into something that I really love to do and that I’ve always loved — coaching football.”
Silkett sees it as an advantage that he is already very familiar with the kids in the co-op from his time as South Nodaway superintendent and as the Platte Valley junior high coach.
“When the opportunity happened and I was asked to be the head coach, after having those kids and how hard they’ve worked for me when they were younger, it was for me a no-brainer to go ahead and do this,” Silkett said.
The players appreciate that familiarity too.
“The transition has been great,” Platte Valley junior Wyatt Miller said. “I know that he knows a lot so I trust him.”
In addition to coaching, Silkett will also be joining the faculty at Jefferson as a history teacher.
He also sees part of his responsibility as helping to mentor coordinators Zach Dyer and Dallas Giedd. Dyer gives the staff continuity as he returns as offensive coordinator, Giedd is a new addition as defensive coordinator after he was hired by Jefferson as a physical education teacher.
The Platte Valley football team, along with the rest of the state, will begin fall practice next Monday. Platte Valley’s first game is at Mound City on August 27.
“They know that we are going to stress fundamentals — blocking, tackling, the basics,” Silkett said.