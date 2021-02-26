GRAHAM, Mo — Platte Valley has only had two games within 10 points all season on its way to its 27-0 start to the season.
One of those was a 53-50 instant classic against now-No. 2 team in Class 4, Maryville, but the other was a surprising 35-26 game in Oregon against South Holt (18-8). The relatively close game just 10 days prior set the stage for what might have been an exciting district championship game.
The 58-20 blowout at ensued was exciting for the Platte Valley contingent, but not as much for the South Holt faithful who made the Friday-night trek to Graham.
“I’ve dreamed about this for as long as I can remember,” Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins said on winning the district title. “Watching my cousins grow up, winning district championships and going on. Watching (my sister) Malia and her team win last year, it has always been something that I wanted to do.”
Defense was the name of the game for the No. 1-ranked Class 1 team in the state. Platte Valley held South Holt to just one point in the first quarter.
“They definitely surprised us last time,” Collins said. “I think we just came into this game knowing that we didn’t want to be surprised again.”
The Knight defense also came out strong as both teams were scoreless until the 5:25 mark of the quarter when Platte Valley senior Paige West got a steal and threw the ball ahead to classmate Malia Collins who put in the first points of the night.
“I thought they did a great job of adjusting and started rolling after that,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said.
South Holt cut the margin in half with a free throw, but Platte Valley freshman Brylie Angle reached into her bag of tricks with a spin move on the post to finally spark the Platte Valley offense. Angle is a key piece of the second unit that Pedersen has a lot of faith in and is not afraid to use throughout the game.
“The second group went in there and just gave us that spark,” Pedersen said. “That is huge for those girls to be able to play with that confidence and trust each other.”
Malia Collins got her own steal and finished a layup. The Knight student section tried to keep South Holt’s hopes alive with creative cheers urging on the team, but as they were in the middle of one, West silenced them with the first 3-pointer of the night. Maggie Collins ended the first quarter with her first points of the night and an 11-1 lead.
“Especially after our last game with South Holt, we knew what we needed to do, we knew what we needed to change,” Malia Collins said. “We just came out and made it happen.”
South Holt made its first field goal to begin the second quarter, but the celebration was short lived as Maggie Collins answered with a 3-point play which triggered a 9-0 run, during which she had seven of the points. After a South Holt free throw, Platte Valley’s freshman 1-2 punch flexed its muscles again with Maggie Collins scoring and Angle hitting her first 3-pointer to make it 25-4.
South Holt fought back with a 6-0 run to cut the margin to 25-10, but they would not score again for the next quarter and a half. Platte Valley went on a 31-0 run with Maggie Collins scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the outburst.
“Our teamwork in that game really drove my scoring,” Maggie Collins said. “I think Jaclyn (Pappert) had so many assists that I can’t even count.”
Angle had a pair of 3-pointers during the run, but it was senior Madelynn Mattson, playing through a torn ligament in her foot, who finished it with eight of the final 15 points of the run including finishing a highlight-reel, wrap-around assist from point guard Stephanie Turpin to increase the margin to 56-10.
Two free throws by South Holt finally stopped the bleeding with five seconds left in the third quarter. The fourth quarter allowed Pedersen time to get his third unit in the district final while the running clock was instituted.
Maggie Collins out-scored South Holt by herself with 22 points and was a huge reason why South Holt only managed 20 with her defense and rebounding.
“She is just so aggressive, so strong, so athletic, moves really well and she is not afraid of contact,” Pedersen said. “Sometimes that is really big in a basketball game. It can be physical and Maggie doesn’t back down from that.”
Things continue to look scary for the rest of Class 1 moving forward as Platte Valley’s second-leading scorer was another freshman with Angle scoring 11. Malia Collins joined the youngsters in double figures with 10 while Mattson added eight.
Platte Valley is now four wins away from their ultimate goal of a state championship. The next team in their way will be another familiar opponent with Stanberry (22-3). Platte Valley beat Stanberry 50-39 in the finals of the Stanberry Invitational in January.
“No matter when we play Stanberry, it is always going to be a great game,” Maggie Collins said. “They are always a great team no matter what sport, what day, what time. I think it is going to be a great game for us to play and compete in.”