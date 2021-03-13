SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Game on the line, need to make a pair of free throws — Malia Collins knows who she wants toeing the charity stripe.
“All the confidence in the world,” Collins said. “I turned to Stephanie (Turpin) actually and I said, ‘Jackie (Jaclyn Pappert) at the line? No other situation I’d rather be in.’”
Pappert stepped to the line with Platte Valley leading two-time defending state champion Walnut Grove by three, but with Walnut Grove red hot in the second half. With 10 seconds left, the net hardly flinched as both of Pappert’s went right through.
After the Tigers came up empty on the other end, Turpin took the ball herself and raced down the court faster than any Tiger could foul her as the Platte Valley crowd erupted in jubilation and the clock read ‘0:00’ on the Platte Valley 49-44 victory.
For Platte Valley, the players have waited for this game for 364 days since last March 13 when the Tigers beat them 52-41 in the state championship game.
“It’s awesome,” Collins said. “I’m beyond excited. It is the perfect opportunity senior year — really any year — but with this special group of girls, that was just such an honor to play out there with them."
On Friday in Springfield, Platte Valley (30-0) reversed the script from last season’s loss when Walnut Grove jumped out to a big early lead. This time it was Platte Valley who jumped in front in the first half.
“We just had to match their intensity,” Pappert said.
The bench unit of Platte Valley has been its greatest advantage over other teams all season and that proved itself again in the first quarter. After Walnut Grove took a 11-8 lead on back-to-back Makayla McVay 3-pointers, Platte Valley reserves Brylie Angle and Madelynn Mattson each scored to retake the lead.
McVey scored again, but backup forward Sydnee Deen answered for Platte Valley off of an assist from Turpin. Turpin scored on the next possession to give the team a 16-13 lead with six different players scoring.
The second quarter belonged to Platte Valley. Pappert opened the quarter with a basket that was answered by a Walnut Grove free throw.
That lone free throw represented all of Walnut Grove’s offense for a majority of the quarter as Platte Valley used a 9-0 run — 20-5 dating back to the first quarter — to grab command of the game at 28-16.
The Tigers connected on a 3-pointer by Lauren Johnson late in the quarter, but Platte Valley’s Paige West immediately answered with a 3-pointer of her own and the halftime lead was 31-19.
The main reason for the Tigers’ offensive struggles was the inability of 2-time Class 1 Player of the Year Faith Gilkey to get into her rhythm. Collins and Paige West were the primary defenders on Gilkey and limited her to two first-half points on 1-of-6 shooting with two turnovers.
“That was a whole-effort, no doubt,” Collins said. “I was matched up on her, but every single girl was ready to help and every single girl did that job.”
Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen knew that despite his team’s ability to guard, it was going to be impossible to keep Gilkey that quiet the entire game.
“Walnut Grove, that is a top-notch program,” Pedersen said. “They are state champions and you saw that in the second half with the effort that they put forth to come back and actually take the lead.”
The future Southwest Baptist Bearcat announced that she was breaking out in the third quarter. After a West basket grew the Platte Valley lead to 35-21, Gilkey responded with a steal and bucket. Then she and McVay back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Platte Valley lead to 35-29 after three quarters.
After Pappert opened the fourth with a put-back, Walnut Grove went on a 10-0 run with seven from Gilkey to take its first lead since the first quarter at 39-37.
The lead didn’t last long though as Pappert answered with a 3-pointer to retake the lead. The shot was perhaps the biggest of Pappert’s career, but the junior isn’t one to get too carried away in the moment.
“I came down the floor ready, got a good pass, shot it, it went in, and I went back to play defense,” Pappert said when asked to describe the emotions of hitting such a big shot.
Pedersen says Pappert’s focus is what makes her such a big-shot maker.
“Jackie is kind of making it a habit of making those shots,” Pedersen said. “She has hit some big shots over the course of her career. That is the competitor that she is. She is just so focused at that point in the game. Her mental focus — she is focused on one thing, and that is doing what she has to do to help her team.”
Walnut Grove missed a free throw on the other end and Angle put Platte Valley up 43-39 with her first 3-pointer of the game.
“Both those shots, that is what we needed at the time,” Pedersen said.
The Platte Valley lead grew to 47-40 before Gilkey hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left. Walnut Grove then got a steal and McVay made one of two from the line, but Pappert closed out the victory with her foul shots.
Pappert finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Her partner in the post, freshman Maggie Collins had 11 points and 15 rebounds. The pair combined for nine offensive rebounds.
Nine different players scored for Platte Valley hail Walnut Grove played just one bench player more than one minute. In Platte Valley’s five playoff games this season, the team has had four different leading scorers.
“No one on this floor is selfish,” West said. “No one is thinking, ‘I need to be the high scorer tonight.’ You look at the stats, we don’t have a normal high scorer. Everyone is just super unselfish.”
Platte Valley now is set to face Leeton at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the state title. It is the third-straight sports’ season that this group of Platte Valley girls has played in a state title game — losing last season’s basketball title game to Walnut Grove and then losing in the softball championship game this season.
Leeton (23-4) comes into the game off of a nail-biting win over South Iron and with a win this season over Walnut Grove on its resume.
“We are at the Final Four, we know we are going to play a phenomenal team,” Pedersen said. “Leeton is a team that beat Walnut Grove earlier this season. We are going to enjoy it for a little bit. I told the girls to enjoy it tonight and try to get some sleep.
“Us coaches are going to go to work and try to learn everything we can in a short turnaround. We will be ready to go tomorrow.”