The Platte Valley girls have done a whole lot of winning in recent seasons. The last three sports seasons, they have advanced to the state championship games, including winning the state basketball championship two weeks ago.
Now the girls eye success in another sport with track and field getting started for the first time in that stretch of winning.
Despite last season getting cancelled, the Platte Valley girls return a lot of big-meet experience this season including three state medalists from two seasons ago.
“Especially after ending two years ago with a good group of girls at state and some boys that were really close to making it to state, it is exciting,” Beverlin said. “It is exciting to see some young kids getting involved. It is just odd because you have sophomores who have actually never ran varsity track.”
Junior Madeline Ferguson was a state medalist in both the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay.
“I’ve really missed it,” Ferguson said. “It is nice to see new faces with freshmen and I have missed it so much. I’m just really excited that we actually have a season this year.”
The seventh-place 4x400-meter relay team returns three members with senior Malia Collins and juniors Stephanie Turpin and Ferguson.
“I’d definitely love to make it back down to state,” Collins said. “It is such a fun environment down there.”
The 4x800-meter relay team finished sixth and returns a contributor with Ferguson.
“I want to bring my freshmen to state,” Ferguson said. “I want to go to state so bad. I really want it. I want to bring all my freshmen, I want to bring the whole team honestly. I just want to bring everybody to state and show them how much fun it is, because I had so much fun during state. I loved it.”
Turpin also made state in the triple jump as a freshman and will be looking to improve on her 12th-place finish. She gained two feet on her jump during her freshman season.
Collins made the sectional meet and just fell short of state in the 400-meter run, 200-meter dash and long jump as well.
Ferguson made sectionals in the javelin as well.
“I’ve been really strict in the weight room so I am really hoping that my throwing will improve,” Ferguson said. “... I’ve definitely been working really hard on my shoulder for javelin.”
Just like in the other sports this season, Platte Valley is adding plenty of talent to its roster as well this season.
The athlete who has been the highest on the state podium is senior Paige West.
West finished fourth as a sophomore in the long jump when she competed for Northeast Nodaway. West is the only returner of the top-7 state finishers in the long jump.
West also made the sectional meet in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles two years ago.
The team also gains freshman Maggie Collins. Malia’s little sister was the basketball team’s best player this season during its run to a state championship.
“If she is anything like she has been in basketball, she’ll be just fine,” Beverlin said.
Andrea Riley is also in track for the first time this year. The sophomore was a state qualifier in cross-country this fall.
Sophomore Kayley Hauber also adds to the depth of the team. She flashed her speed during softball season as a starting outfielder for the state runners-up.
“The more the merrier,” Malia Collins said. “Winning track meets that is one of the most cool accomplishments during the season, so the more bodies that we can get out there, that’ll be awesome.”
Agnese De Zolt adds to the depth as well. She is a foreign-exchange student.
“She is a very strong runner,” Fergouson said.
The Platte Valley boys return two runners with sectional experience as senior Trever McQueen and junior Quenton Manship ran on the team’s sectional-qualifying 4x800-relay team two seasons ago.
They each just missed qualifying in individual events too with McQueen finishing fifth in the district in the mile and Manship was fifth in the two mile.
Junior Micah Wolf is another key returner for Platte Valley.
“I definitely want to PR,” Wolf said. “In the 4x800, I’d like to get a good team going and make it as far as we can. I’d like to try to make it to state, but lie I said we have a lot of young guys. I think they can do it, but we will just have to wait and see.”
Platte Valley opens its season on Thursday at Worth County.
“It is really nice to be back,” Wolf said. “I feel like all of us were ready for it last season, and not having that opportunity, I think we are all ready to come out and show how much we improved.”