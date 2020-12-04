Not many teams who just finished playing for a state championship can say they added two 2-year starters to the lineup. Platte Valley girls basketball can this season though.
With former Northeast Nodaway standouts Madelynn Mattson and Paige West becoming eligible this season, an already deep Platte Valley team becomes that much deeper.
“We bring back a lot of the people who got to play and practice last year, so I’m excited to see what we can do once games get started,” Collins said.
Platte Valley will have to replace some firepower from a year ago including All-State guard Kaylin LaMaster averaged 10.5 points per game on an incredibly balanced squad. She shot 43 percent from 3-point land. Ashley Mattson and Hannah Wilmes were also key contributors to last year’s team.
Platte Valley benefits from the return of a 4-year starter at point guard as Malia Collins is back at the head of the team’s offense, and as importantly it defense.
“Things change every year with the offense and sets, but the game stays the same,” Collins said. “The girls that we have on the floor, they know the game and Coach (Tyler) Pedersen’s done a great job so far and he is going to do a great job so I am excited to get us all on the floor.”
Collins led the team in assists last year, but also had 3.7 steals a game last season. She will look to build on averaging 4.5 points per game last season and shooting 33 percent from the field and 13 percent from 3-point range.
“She is a game changer on the defensive side of the ball,” Pedersen said.
Alongside Collins will be junior guard Stephanie Turpin. Turpin has also started since she was a freshman and averaged 4.9 points per game last year. She was second in assists with 2.8 per game and second in steals at 2.6.
West matches the profile of Collins and Turpin as an aggressive defender at the guard spot with the speed to play in the open court.
“Practices have been intense,” Pedersen said. “They are working hard and that is exciting.”
Claire Galbraith and Sarah Langford add even more experience to the Platte Valley backcourt.
“I guess I feel very fortunate in a year like this when you never know what is going to happen, you never know when someone is going to have to go home due to being a contact, it is nice having that depth,” Pedersen said. “I think that is going to come into play.”
In the frontcourt, junior All-State forward Jaclyn Pappert leads the way. Pappert scored 10.2 points per game last season and led the team with 5.7 rebounds per game.
“There is always room for improvement,” Pappert said. “Staying after, shooting longer and putting in extra hours is obviously going to help.”
Madelynn Mattson joins the frontcourt rotation after being an all-district pick as a sophomore at Northeast Nodaway.
Senior Sydnee Deen also gives Platte Valley another experienced option in the post.
While the team is eight or nine deep with experienced players, Platte Valley is also expecting big contributions from its freshman class — including Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle, who were starters on the state runner-up softball team this fall.
“Brylie Angle has been working really hard in practice — Maggie Collins, a fellow freshman — they have both been showing up,” Malia Collins said. “Sarah Langford is a sophomore, she definitely has potential.”
While Platte Valley has enjoyed tremendous success in the past 12 months with state runner-ups in girls basketball and softball, this group wants to finish this season one spot higher.
“Our goal is obviously where we ended last year, but better,” Pappert said.
Collins wants to taste Springfield and the final four again as well.
“I think the goal goes without being said,” Collins said. “We want the final four.”