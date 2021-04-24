TARKIO, Mo. — Track and field is largely an individual sport, but Platte Valley coach Cree Beverlin enjoys when the team aspect can shine through and so, apparently, do his girls.
On Friday, the Platte Valley relay teams helped lead the girls to a fourth-place team finish at the Indian Relays in Tarkio.
“I’m a big team guy, that is why I love coaching football,” Beverlin said. “I try to bring as much team atmosphere to our track program as possible. I like that we can get in as many relays as possible, especially with having a smaller squad.”
The best relay showing came in the 4x100-meter relay where Malia Collins, Paige West, Stephanie Turpin and Kayley Hauber combined for a 53.55 to win the event.
The 4x200-meter relay nearly matched the feat with freshman Maggie Collins filling in for Hauber. The group finished second behind Worth County, but with a slow handoff and without the team’s top sprinter in Hauber, Beverlin was happy with the result.
“We have never really had a lot of sprint relays, because it is hard for us without a track to really practice those,” Beverlin said. “Our girls have really bought into it and wanted to be a part of that,” Beverlin said. “They put a lot of work into it, and they look pretty good.”
Individually, it was Maggie Collins who came away with a top prize. The freshman won the shot put with a 12.1-meter throw.
“I PR’ed today so it obviously felt great,” Maggie Collins said. “Alivia Baucom beat me the last two weeks and I just came in with the mindset that if I do my best, I have the potential to beat her. And that is what I tried to do.”
Collins beat Rock Port senior Alivia Baucom, who was comfortably in second. The two have developed a friendly rivalry in what will be the only year they compete with each other.
“Since our throws are so close and we go to a lot of the same meets, it is definitely an unspoken rivalry there,” Maggie Collins said. “It is really fun to throw against her. It just makes both of us more competitive.”
Platte Valley sophomore Jenna Mason also medaled in the shot put with a sixth-place finish. Maggie Collins was third in the javelin.
In addition to running the anchor on the 4x100-meter relay, Hauber earned three other medals as she was fifth in the triple jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Turpin took third in the triple jump.
West finished second in the 100-meter hurdles. Sophomore Andrea Riley was fourth in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
Malia Collins was able to add a pair of individual medals to her two in the relays. She was fifth in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the long jump.
Freshman Brylee Angle took fifth in the high jump.
“As we all improve, I think our team is just going to build and get better and better as we go,” Maggie Collins said.
The Platte Valley boys’ relays were also strong with the best showing coming in the 4x800-meter relay which consisted of Trever McQueen, Ethan Holtman, Quenton Manship and Micah Wolf. The 9:04.31 is a new program record.
“Ethan Holtman stepped up big today,” Beverlin said. “He looked really good on his leg.”
McQueen is a two-sport athlete in the spring alone and is the Platte Valley first baseman and one of the top pitchers on the baseball team.
“Trever McQueen shows how versatile of an athlete he is,” Beverlin said. “He is running the 4x8 tonight and he might be pitching tomorrow morning.”
Individually, Wolf was fourth in the 800-meter run and freshmen Ean Meyer and Holtman each took sixth in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs respectively.
Platte Valley has two meets next week as the team goes to Stanberry on Tuesday for the Bulldog Relays before participating in the Panther Relays on Friday in Mound City.
“We had a lot of really good things,” Beverlin said. “Times were better for the most part, and everybody ran pretty competitively for the most part.”