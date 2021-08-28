MOUND CITY, Mo. – A lot of time has passed since Platte Valley last beat Mound City — in 2014 — in football, and Friday night, Platte Valley showed that this year may really be its year.
With a first-year head coach under the helm in Johnnie Silkett, Platte Valley ran the ball with authority on their way to a 32-22 victory. Junior running back, Carter Luke, seemed to do whatever he wanted on a night where he came away with two rushing touchdowns.
“We’ve been prepping since the first week of practice for Mound City, knowing they were going to be our opponent week one,” Silkett said. “They’ve been doing the same things for years, but they didn’t run that 62 defense, so that took us by surprise early on in the game.”
The game did not start out the way Platte Valley wanted. After forcing a Mound City punt on its opening drive, Luke fumbled the first handoff on the ensuing possession. The turnover led to a 14-yard scamper into the end zone by Mound City’s Trevor Tubbs. A few possessions later, sophomore Cole Gillenwater showed off his speed with a 42-yard score for Mound City to make it 12-0 early on.
Taking the first few blows, Platte Valley certainly gave a strong response. After a 35-yard rush by Luke, Platte Valley was in business. A stellar throw from sophomore quarterback Aydan Blackford to senior wideout Wyatt Tobin set up the 4-yard running score to make the score 12-6 early in the second quarter.
“We made some adjustments, and then we made some more adjustments,” Silkett said. “My team trusts each other, and they trust us coaches and we just really knew we had to all work together tonight.”
On Mound City’s fourth drive, junior linebacker Jaxon McCrary recovered a fumble. This was the turnover that seemed to jumpstart the big night that Luke had.
Scoring from 24 yards out, Luke appeared to display all his attributes in one play, from making defenders miss to showing his pure strength in breaking tackles. Luke followed the touchdown by punching in the two-point conversion to make the score 14-12 in Platte Valley’s favor.
“We’ve been doubted in the past, but we have a lot of new people here and they have stepped it up,” Luke said. “We came in here as the underdogs, but we knew that we were going to get this done. I try to give 100 percent, because if I don’t, I am letting my team down.”
It seemed to be clear Mound City was having a hard time getting junior lineman Trever Weir away from the quarterback. After one of his few sacks, he showed nothing, but pure emotion and it was evident he was saying the same words repeatedly.
“23 percent, I can’t remember what paper it was, but they gave us a 23 percent chance of winning this game,” Weir said. “We haven’t started off with a win in I don’t know how many years, getting this win is going to make us work even harder.”
Coming out of halftime, Platte Valley did not let up on the gas. On the opening drive of the half, a 22-yard run by Luke set the stage for how the rest of the game would go. On a 16-yard run that seemed to be effortless for Luke, Platte Valley took a 20-14 advantage.
“With Carter, you give him an inch and he will go a mile,” Silkett said. “He is a legitimate running back in this league, and he has a lot of heart. You can’t just take him down with an arm tackle, you have got to hit him square or he is going to spin out of it or just simply run you over.”
Following the Luke score, Mound City answered immediately by scoring the first play of their drive on a 45-yard run by Tubbs once again to make it 22-20 Mound City.
Platte Valley was displaying all kinds of tricks within the run game, but it was the passing game that setup Platte Valley’s next score. A gorgeous throw from Blackford to senior wideout Tyler Vongkhamchanh for a gain of 22, set the stage for an easy 3-yard stroll into the end zone for senior fullback Hayden Ferry to pull back ahead at 26-22.
After a 10-play drive, draining clock and gaining almost 3 yards a play, Platte Valley punched in what seemed to be the knockout punch. Ferry tallied up his second score of the day on a 3-yard rush that finished off quite the statement drive for Platte Valley to make the score 32-22.
“Same mindset we have every day, it does not change one bit,” Silkett said. “We prepare for other teams, but what we do is work on ourselves and we improve each and every day on our technique.”
Platte Valley will be on the road again next week as they will travel to face Rock Port next Friday night.