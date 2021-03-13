SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The sister duo of Malia and Maggie Collins has come a long way over the years. From playing in the backyard as kids to watching their cousins compete for championships, the senior and freshman combination knew that they had one season to play together at the varsity level.
“Starting from when we just played P.I.G. and H.O.R.S.E. on our backyard court, then going to the park shooting baskets, just developing from the age of 2, it is just amazing to be able to come here with her and accomplish our ultimate goal together,” Maggie Collins said.
The Collins sisters and their teammates did not let a single game go wasted in this one magical season. Platte Valley finished off a 31-0 season with a 56-44 victory over Leeton (23-5) to win the state championship on Saturday night in Springfield.
“That is something I’ll never forget,” Malia Collins said of playing with her sister. “You can’t replace that. That is an experience. I loved it. She loved it. I’ll never forget it.”
Maggie Collins led the team with 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Malia Collins was second on the team with nine points.
“I’ve looked up to Malia my whole life,” Maggie Collins said. “She has taught me so much, not about just basketball, but being the kind of person that I need to be. Her leadership has meant so much to me and that goes for all the seniors.”
The championship is the first for any Platte Valley program since Jefferson and South Nodaway began co-op agreement.
“It is awesome,” Malia Collins said. “It really is. It does not feel like two schools. It is just one team when you get out there. We all love each other and the dynamic is that we are all one.”
It has been a series of near-misses for the girls teams since the co-op began with basketball losing in the state finals last season and softball coming up a game short this fall as well.
“We finally did it,” Malia Collins said. “We’ve had the big game experience. We’ve been here. We’ve been on this stage. Finally, the pieces clicked. We just — we did it.”
In the early going on Saturday, it appeared that the heartbreak trend may continue. Behind the red-hot shooting of Bailey Fleming, Leeton shot out to a 18-12 lead in the first quarter. Fleming was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in the first half and had 16 points.
Platte Valley was able to remain calm however stuck to its game plan.
“There is no letdown,” Sydnee Deen said. “We keep the pressure on them, eventually they aren’t going to shoot 100 percent all the time.”
Malia Collins hit a 3-pointer and Paige West followed with a steal and two free throws to cut the margin to 18-14.
Leeton grew the lead to 29-21 in the second quarter on another Fleming 3-pointer, but Maggie Collins, who had been scoreless previously, scored the final five points of the half including a 3-point play with six seconds left to cut the halftime deficit to three points.
Maggie Collins wasn’t done taking command of the game and opened the third quarter with another score. Malia Collins was emotional when describing her sister’s growth as the team’s go-to player this season.
“As a freshman, that is a big role and that is a lot of pressure, but I am so proud of her,” Malia Collins said. “I can’t even explain it. We knew that was where we had to go and she has kind of filled those shoes.”
A 3-pointer by Jaclyn Pappert tied the game for the first time since it was 0-0. Freshman Brylie Angle then gave Platte Valley its first lead since 2-0.
Leeton attempted to stay in the game and retook the lead at 34-33, but sophomore guard Sarah Langford scored while being fouled to put Platte Valley back in front.
“I just came in knowing that I had to do my job, and that was what my job was at that point in time,” Langford said.
A 3-pointer by Leeton’s Rowan Schmidli gave them a 37-36 edge, but Maggie Collins put Platte Valley up for good with a pair of free throws which jump-started a 11-0 run which led into the fourth quarter.
Leeton sliced into the lead with a 5-0 run early in the final quarter, but Maggie Collins answered with a steal and score. She added a free throw and Malia Collins tacked on two more with 2:47 left to build the lead back to 10 points and essentially seal the game.
Malia Collins held Fleming to just four points in the second-half while Maggie Collins held Leeton leading-scorer Regan Shaffer to just six points in the entire game.
“(Coach Tyler) Pedersen told me before the game that she is their leading scorer,” Maggie Collins said. “It was intimidating, but he always gives me confidence. He makes me believe that I can guard anybody, that I can do anything.”
Bench play was a difference maker in the game as Platte Valley’s bench out-scored Leeton’s 16-3. Angle led that effort with seven points while Langford had five and Madelynn Mattson had four.
“They have all been a spark,” Maggie Collins said. “Every single one of them, they come off the bench ready to play — no matter how much time they play or who they are in with, they always give us some sort of spark.”
The bench’s strength adds to the hopes for next year as the team returns three starters with Stephanie Turpin, Maggie Collins and Pappert, but also bring back Angle and Langford.
“It is amazing,” Deen said. “I am going to miss it next year and I am going to come support them as much as I can.”