Trever McQueen has seen some major changes in his time as a varsity basketball player — some as major as a co-op and a change in the team’s name after his sophomore year. But his role has also changed greatly each season.
McQueen was a lightly used guard as a sophomore playing behind Koby Stoll, Nate Jermain, Steven Chor and Dalton Luke on a Jefferson team that won the state championship. As a junior, he joined the starting lineup alongside Chor and Luke as well as All-State players Chase Farnan and Clayton Merrigan.
McQueen ended up being Platte Valley’s third-leading scorer in the first year of the co-op, and the team returned to the final four, losing to eventual state champion Dora in a rematch of the title game from the year before.
“Trever McQueen was a starter last year and really developed into a really good shooter for us,” Hall of Fame coach Tim Jermain said. “He really played well in the state semifinal game. He is definitely the one who returns with the most experience.”
This season, McQueen’s role shifts further as he is the only returning starter on the team and will be looked to as the leader.
“I’m really excited to get back to it,” McQueen said. “We have a young team and a lot of potential this year.”
Last season, McQueen averaged 9.8 points per game and shot over 50 percent overall and over 40 percent from 3-point range.
His open looks will likely cut down as he becomes more a focal point for opposing defense, but he is ready for that challenge.
“My main focus is that I have to be a leader and do what is best for my team and lead the younger kids so they can be leaders when they are older,” McQueen said.
McQueen will also be looking to add to his assist count this season. With all the experience on the team last year, he wasn’t asked to be as much of a facilitator, but this year, that changes.
Gabe Nothstine has also seen his share of changes in his program. A South Nodaway student, Nothstine was the biggest contributor to last year’s Platte Valley team out of the former Longhorns.
“It is exciting,” Nothstine said of the competition in practice. “There are a lot of spots open whereas last year, they kind of knew who the group was, but this year, it is pushing a lot of kids to work to their best potential, I think.”
The forward was the team’s sixth man last season behind Farnan and Merrigan in the frontcourt. Nothstine averaged 5.7 points and two rebounds a game last year.
“He came off the bench,” Jermain said. “He played really well in the district tournament. There were games where he got quite a few minutes and other games where he played just a few minutes.”
Nothstine also built up his body in the offseason at basic combat training.
“It just improved me physically better than any sport ever could,” Nothstine said. “It was three months of pure working out.”
Those numbers are sure to spike this season with him likely stepping into the starting lineup.
Another returner likely to see a huge increase in his role is sophomore Matt Jermain. The coach’s son made 36 percent of his 3-point attempts last season with 36 of his 48 shots coming from beyond the arc and scored 2.2 points per game in limited minutes.
“We do return some players,” Tim Jermain said. “I know they don’t have a lot of playing time, but they have certainly learned from the bunch we’ve had the last couple years. I know they are excited for their opportunity. I know they are excited about keeping the tradition going, so to speak.”
Memphis Bliley also saw some minutes as a freshman and should see plenty more as a sophomore.
“Memphis and Matt — it is both their sophomore seasons — they played a lot last year against the varsity and gave us a good look on what most team’s had,” McQueen said.
Just because the roster has turned over doesn’t mean the goals have changed.
“The goal is to be back where we were last year — just as good,” McQueen said. “I think we have the team to do it, we have the skill and want to be right back in the same place as last year.”
Nothstine agrees.
“Same goal as always: go back to state and win as far as can,” Nothstine said.