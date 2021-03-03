CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The window paint hasn't even completely chipped off many of the Platte Valley players' cars from their last trip to Springfield — for the state softball championship game. The same group of girls has set themselves up with a chance to freshen up that paint if they can knock off Santa Fe on Saturday in the state quarterfinals and advance to the Final Four in Springfield.
“We are hungry,” Platte Valley point guard Stephanie Turpin said. “We want to get back. We want to get in that position again and finish this one out.”
The No. 1 ranked team in the state earned that quarterfinal spot with a 58-34 win over Stanberry on Wednesday night in Conception Junction. Stanberry played Platte Valley tough with a 12-point game earlier this season at the Stanberry Invitational, but Platte Valley had no problems with the Bulldogs the second time around.
“It is nice coming out because you already know what they are going to do,” Platte Valley freshman Brylie Angle said. “It makes the game a lot easier. They also know what you are doing, so you have to come up with some new things to throw them off.”
Platte Valley junior Jaclyn Pappert got things started with the first five points of the game. Pappert was an All-State selection last season and the leading scorer on the team. She hasn't had to put up those same numbers this season with the extreme depth on this season's team, but showed she is still capable with 15 points on Wednesday.
“That just kind of speaks to what this team is about,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Jackie was our leading scorer last season and there are points this season where she was our leading scorer, but I don't think this team is focused on that. They are focused on moving the ball and getting the ball to the open shot. She is a big-game player. I know that she is going to come to play. That is just a great weapon to have.”
After a steal, Platte Valley senior Malia Collins finished a layup for a 7-0 lead, which forced Stanberry coach Karla McQueen into a timeout to settle down her team.
When Stanberry was actually able to get a shot off, the ball was going in, and the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run after the timeout to pull within two.
“They shot really well,” Pedersen said. “And that is a tribute to the work they put in during the season to develop that.”
Platte Valley simply had too many weapons for the Bulldogs to handle though and Angle has proven that she shines the brightest in the biggest atmospheres. After freshman Maggie Collins stopped the run, Angle scored the next five points to extend the margin to 14-5.
“It speaks to the type of competitors they are,” Pedersen said of Angle and Collins.
The 3-pointer kept Stanberry within single digits. Stanberry junior Sadie Runde made the team's fifth triple of the game to slice the margin to 23-17 early in the third quarter, but Angle and Platte Valley answered with a surge to put the game out of reach. After a pair of Angle foul shots, Pappert and Angle connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and the Platte Valley lead was 31-17.
Angle finished with 10 first-half points.
“She gives us instant offense,” Pedersen said. “It is very valuable to have her come in off the bench. Offensively, she is very confident, but probably where she has come the furthest is on the defensive side. She has gotten to where she can flat guard and that is definitely helpful.”
Pappert and Maggie Collins opened the third quarter with scores to push the lead to 37-18. The post duo scored all 14 Platte Valley third-quarter points and then opened the fourth quarter with six points to build the lead to 53-28. Collins finished with a game-high 17 points.
“Maggie and Jackie's post play has developed throughout the course of the season and it has gotten a lot better,” Pedersen said. “That just makes us a lot better especially when we are knocking down shots from the perimeter.”
In addition to the big offensive nights for the Platte Valley posts, they were just as dominant on the defensive end with Stanberry making just one 2-point shot until the lead was 56-30 late in the fourth quarter. The one make was a long 2-pointer by Lexi Craig in the first quarter.
“Defense is our strong suit,” Pappert said. “It is what we rely on. If you can't play defense, you can't play offense.”
Turpin also hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points. The junior point guard has been more of a distributor this season with all the weapons around her, but knows that as the games get bigger, she will need to be ready to shoot.
“I knew that they were, maybe, going to lay off me some because these last few games I haven't been scoring as much, I felt very confident tonight and I was getting good passes from my teammates,” Turpin said. “I was just ready to take the shot.”
Those bigger games begin Saturday with a road trip to Santa Fe High School in Alma. The Chiefs are 19-4 this season and the only common opponent is Wellington-Napoleon. Platte Valley beat Wellington-Napoleon by 15 points. Santa Fe lost to the Tigers by 34.
“We are going to have to win the battle of the boards, execute and take care of the basketball,” Pedersen said.
After losing in the state championship game last year in basketball then this year in softball, Platte Valley is focused with three games potentially left before they achieve that ultimate goal.
“Last year, this year, we've obviously been there, but we are going to do it this time,” Pappert said.