LATHROP, Mo. — Shelly Deen's team has made it a habit during her tenure that they will play anybody, anywhere. That attitude has helped make Platte Valley into one of the most consistent softball teams in the state, but it was tested on Thursday night.
Platte Valley was slated to host Princeton in Conception Junction on Wednesday in the sectional round of the state playoffs. Rain washed the game to Thursday and with the forecast looking gloomy again, Deen's team did something rarely seen this late in the playoffs: they passed on home-field advantage.
Instead of pushing the game back another day, Lathrop agreed to host the two teams so they could get the game in. Platte Valley went from the friendly confines of Jefferson High to a neutral site where they weren't even considered the home team and wouldn't get that coveted last at-bat.
Platte Valley (20-3) didn't allow its circumstances to slow them down as they picked up an 8-6 win over District 15 champion Princeton to secure a place in the state quarterfinals.
The game wasn't easy for District 16 champions though. After Platte Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead, Princeton battled back with the help of some defensive miscues by Platte Valley. Five unearned runs in the third and fourth innings tied the game for the Tigers.
“I have to remember that we are better than that and we can come back,” Miller said of her mindset pitching those innings. “We have a very strong offensive lineup. I knew that we were going to be able to make it through that inning and go score some more runs.”
Platte Valley kept up the pressure offensively though, and it was their freshmen who sparked it. Maggie Collins came through with a one-out double in the top of the fifth. After Jackie Pappert drew a walk and Collins stole third, Angle drove in her fourth run of the game to plate Collins and give Platte Valley back the lead.
“I said all along, our strength is going to be our bats,” Shelly Deen said. “It doesn't matter one through nine who is hitting.”
The trio of Collins, Pappert and Angle fueled Platte Valley all as they each went 2-for-3 and also collected a walk. Batting 6-7-8, the trio represents just how dangerous and deep Platte Valley's lineup is.
“We have a great batting order all the way around,” Angle said. “I think we all do our best, and it is really fun. We have a great team, and it is really fun being on a team like this.”
Miller retired the Tigers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth — thanks in part to the range of right fielder Kayley Hauber, who hauled in two running catches in the frame.
Paige West, Stephanie Turpin and Hauber have been a strength of the team's defense all season as few teams can match their pure speed in the outfield. Turpin had a highlight play in the bottom of the fourth with a catch in left field and a perfect throw home to nab a tagging runner for a double play.
“I keep telling (Miller), 'Don't walk them, let them hit and we will make the plays,'” Deen said. “We made the plays behind her, and that is what you are supposed to do as a team.”
Platte Valley added another run in the sixth inning with West hitting a one-out double and Sydnee Deen providing the clutch two-out base rip to knock her in.
“They are just resilient,” Shelly Deen said. “They pick each other up and never stop encouraging each other. I can't say enough about this team.”
Princeton fought back and Carsey Brown homered with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Miller quickly settled down though and got the the next two batters to pop out to Allie Wolf first base.
Collins got the offense going again in the top of the seventh. She smacked a single to left field which got under Grace Kelly's glove and bounced behind her. Collins made the Tigers pay by go to third on the play.
Pappert singled to provide Platte Valley its insurance run.
The defense had its moments of struggle behind Miller, but in front of Miller, Collins was fantastic all evening.
“She made some huge plays for us,” Shelly Deen said. “She just does what she needs to do. … She does all the right stuff, and that is why we have her back there, and she is going to guide the team.”
The freshman catcher got Platte Valley its second out of the bottom of the seventh with a full-extension dive to catch a foul ball. It was the second such play of the night for Collins, who also hauled one in in fair territory on a dive earlier in the game.
“There is a sound to the bat,” Collins said. “You can tell if it is going to be a pop-up or not. It is just a matter of finding where it is going to go and how far it is going to go.”
A hit batter and a single with two outs added to the seventh inning drama, but Miller ended the contest on a strikeout.
Miller finished a complete-game and allowed just one earned run on seven hits with a walk. The Platte Valley defense committed four errors behind her.
“(Miller) was definitely hitting her inside and outside corners, she jammed so many of those batters,” Collins said. “If we would have just made the plays, we wouldn't have had any problem at all I don't think.”
Angle finished with a 2-for-3 game with a walk, run scored and four RBI.
“I just go up there, and if it is a strike, I swing at it,” Angle said on her approach.
Angle did commit two of the team's errors from her second base spot. She is focused on tightening up her defense going forward.
“I kind of get down on myself when I do that,” Angle said. “I've been popping up a lot, then I bobble it, and mess up on the play. It gets me down, but I try to get my head up for the team. … (My teammates) pick us up. If any of us get down, all of them are right there to pick us up.”
Collins was 2-for-3 with a walk, double and three runs scored.
Pappert was 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Malia Collins, West, Sydnee Deen and Wolf had Platte Valley's other hits.
Platte Valley will now set its sights on avenging an earlier loss — one of only two on the season. On Saturday, Stewartsville/Osborn (12-11) will visit Conception Junction.
“We can't underestimate them because they have beat us, but we have to go into the game like we have every other game,” Miller said. “Get on top and play our game and we will be good.”
In Platte Valley's second game of the season, they lost 2-1 to the WildCards. They avenged the loss a couple weeks later with an 8-5 win, but the rubber match will be for a spot in the state semifinals.
“We just have to be prepared and we have to work hard,” Shelly Deen said. “And that is what we are going to do.”