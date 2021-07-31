As his freshman year wrapped up, Ethan Holtman saw a need for the Jefferson and South Nodaway student-athletes.
The Platte Valley co-op has had a good history of distance runners. In girls cross-country, Platte Valley has had a pair of top-10 finishers in the state in the last five years with Mallory McConkey and Ashley Riley. Riley was a 4-time cross-country medalist and won the state championship in 2017.
The boys have also had success in distance events, but in track and field. In May, the Platte Valley 4x800-meter relay team took 10th at state despite only having one senior.
“We just all had fun with track, and we wanted to try out cross-country,” Holtman said.
Knowing the distance runners at both Jefferson and South Nodaway and the potential interest in joining a cross-country team. Holtman went to Jefferson superintendent Tim Jermain and asked what he could do to get a cross-country program for the boys.
“I was just talking with a couple of the Barnard kids late in track season last year when we were getting down to districts and state,” Holtman said. “I was talking about how I was going to try to get cross-country, and they all thought that was a good idea and wanted to run if we were able to get it.”
Jermain recommended that Holtman write a letter to the school board about the issue because ultimately both school boards and MSHSAA would have to approve for Platte Valley to add a new sport.
Holtman did just that and the Jefferson school board approved followed by the South Nodaway board.
A benefit to a cross-country program is a low cost compared to other sports. Cross-country uniforms are the same as track and field which Platte Valley already has, and the boys and girls attend the same meets.
The final hurdle to a new team was getting MSHSAA's approval. Before that even happened though, Holtman and his future teammates have begun to practice this summer in preparation for the season.
With returning state-qualifier Andrea Riley as the only returning girl at summer workouts, coach Julie McConkey says she has benefited from having the boys to practice with.
“I think it is going to be a good advantage for Andrea to have other people to workout with — even the camaraderie and the commiserating when it's a hot day or a long run that is even good,” McConkey said. “Pushing each other will be an advantage as well. I think it is going to be a great situation and something we are really looking forward to.”
This past week, MSHSAA approved the Platte Valley boys cross-country team.
“They are really enthusiastic and excited for the opportunity, and that is really exciting for us as a co-op,” McConkey said. “I'm glad to see them get the opportunity to give it a try and I really think they will be successful also.”
While the girls seem unlikely to find four more girls to pair with Riley and form a team that can put up team scores, the new boys will likely be able to put up team scores with five boys practicing this summer and the hope that more may join.
The Platte Valley cross-country team will open the season on August 31 in Maryville.