CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The much anticipated matchup of Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway featured dominant pitching performances by both pitchers. But Northeast Nodaway freshman Hadley DeFreece earned the win in a 3-1 victory on Thursday night.
“This team has learned how to win. We knew that’d be the case with a young team. We’ve been inconsistent at the plate, but we’re trying to work that out. But if we bring energy like we did tonight, we’ve got the pitching to beat just about anybody,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “Tonight does mean a lot, and it’s going to mean a lot, for a day. But we’ve got to turn our focus and attention to Saturday and winning two games.”
DeFreece pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one run, while only walking three and striking out seven. Platte Valley pitcher sophomore Delaney Wolf allowed just three runs on five hits, while striking out nine Bluejays on the evening.
The Bluejays (9-5) threatened in the first inning after two hit batsmen were able to reach base, but they came away empty after a long fly ball was hauled in to end the inning. Platte Valley (11-2) was turned away in the first with only one baserunner reaching in the inning when Maggie Collins was able to draw the first of her three walks in the game.
The second inning started much the same, with Wolf recording two strikeouts in the frame to shut down the Bluejays. Platte Valley opened the scoring in the bottom of the second frame after an infield hit by Sarah Langford and a double by senior Claire Galbraith. Galbraith was 2-for-3 at the plate on the night and had the only RBI for the Platte Valley squad on senior night.
The Bluejays answered back in the top of the third inning when DeFreece singled a full-count offering up the middle and moved to scoring position on a wild pitch. Following a strike out and a pop out, sophomore Jill Boswell — the offensive standout of the night for Northeast Nodaway — laced an opposite field single to score DeFreece. Boswell fought off pitch after pitch in the 10-pitch at bat, fouling six pitches away before the RBI hit.
Platte Valley again threatened in the bottom of the fourth inning. A two out single by Galbraith and a base hit up the middle by freshman Maleeah Bliley had runners at the corners. The rally was squashed when the next hitter was unable to reach on a bunt attempt.
The Bluejays were able to break the 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth inning. Another tough at bat by freshman Bailey Busby, which featured eight pitches, resulted in a walk. Boswell again stepped to the plate looking to do damage. Her triple to the right field corner gave Northeast Nodaway the lead, and they never looked back. Boswell finished the game 3-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBI.
Platte Valley only saw one more baserunner on the evening, coming courtesy of a walk, and were unable to threaten the Bluejay lead, which was stretched to the final score of 3-1.
“They played better than us,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen. “Our first goal is to win conference and right now we’re tied in conference. They’ve gotta bounce back, whoever bounces back is the better team. They played a better game than us right now.”
After splitting their games this year, Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway are on pace to share the conference crown. Both teams play DeKalb again in a conference game while Platte Valley also plays South Holt.