CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The grind that has been the first part of Platte Valley’s basketball schedule continued on Thursday as they welcomed another top team in North Andrew to Conception Junction.
Platte Valley (1-6), coming off its first win earlier in the week, couldn’t match the Cardinals’ size and fell 47-26.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Platte Valley freshman Matt Jermain hitting a 3-pointer to tie the score at 10-10 with two seconds left in the quarter.
Platte Valley’s defense was a strength all night despite giving up height at every spot on the court. The Cardinals’ previous season-low in points was 56 against Gallatin, so Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain believes that effort is something his team can build on.
“Defensively, we did a lot of good things,” Jermain said. “The message was that, offensively, we have to value the basketball, and we have to keep growing. I thought we had some negative body language where we had some heads hanging and those things can’t happen.
“Effort-wise and defensively-wise that is where we probably need to be. Offensively, we just have to take better care of the basketball.”
Platte Valley senior Trever McQueen opened the second quarter with a bucket to give his team a 12-10 lead, but North Andrew senior Tanner McDaniel had the answer. McDaniel went on a personal 10-0 run to give the Cardinals a 20-12 lead.
“The first half we let him get out in transition,” Tim Jermain said. “And that is certainly where you can’t let him get out. He is really good in transition because he can move so well. He is just a tough guard because he can shoot it, and he is tough going to the basket. He can score in a lot of different ways.”
Platte Valley’s Alex Mattson and Gabe Nothstine answered with scores to pull within four, but North Andrew got the lead back to 24-16 at halftime.
The Cardinals opened the second half with a 6-0 run to essentially put Platte Valley away. Platte Valley struggled to create any offensive looks against the size of the Cardinals.
“Offensively, we just really struggled,” Tim Jermain said. “They didn’t score a lot more points, but we didn’t score much in the second half, and it is pretty hard to stay with them when we are not scoring.
“We have to do a better job taking care of the basketball, but they are way more athletic than we are, and we just struggled to score in the second half.”
Platte Valley cut the lead to 12 on a couple of occasions, but could now get to within single digits. Tim Jermain went to his junior varsity midway through the fourth quarter while North Andrew waited until 28 seconds remained to make the same move — which resulted in the score expanding to the final 21-point margin.
“We can’t get frustrated,” Tim Jermain said. “We missed some open shots and definitely missed some shots around the basket. I thought that led to some frustration and that kind of snowballs a little bit.”
Without the bench seeing much time, North Andrew had just four players score, but McDaniel out-scored Platte Valley by himself with 27 points. He also took the defensive assignment on Platte Valley’s top scorer, McQueen, and held him to 10 points.
Owen Graham and Clayton Linville each had eight points for the Cardinals while Gunner Lawrence had four.
In addition to McQueen’s 10 for Platte Valley, Wyatt Tobin had seven, Nothstine had four, Matt Jermain had three and Mattson had two.
“It starts with just taking care of the basketball,” Tim Jermain said. “I don’t know how many turnovers we had, but we had to be in the 20s in turnovers. We believe in taking good shots, but a bad shot is better than a turnover. A turnover has no chance to score. A bad shot might go in. We just have to limit those.”
Platte Valley will close its December schedule with a home games against Northland Christian on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and against Rock Port on Tuesday evening.