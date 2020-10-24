CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The second game of the season for Platte Valley was a loss to Stewartsville/Osborn. On Saturday, Platte Valley showed just how much they have grown as a team with a dominating 11-1 victory in five innings to advance to the state semifinals.
“I thought it really showed how well we've bonded throughout the season,” Platte Valley senior shortstop Malia Collins said. “... All the parts and pieces fell in place. I think that showed today. We just gelled and played awesome today together.”
Senior pitcher Jessica Miller set the tone from the beginning. Having had the game's umpire before, she knew it would be a tight strike zone all day and she was going to have to attack the strike zone.
Attack, she did. Miller finished with a five-inning complete game and while not allowing a hit. She struck out four and walked a pair while hitting one batter.
“I knew it was going to be tight and that I just had to hit my spots, get it right to (catcher) Maggie (Collins), and if I could do that, then we were going to get out of this ahead,” Miller said.
The WildCards (12-12) did manage to scrape across one run without getting a hit in the third inning, but that felt like little concern for the red-hot Platte Valley offense.
Platte Valley (21-3) started fast, literally, with Malia Collins reaching on a walk. The senior shortstop stole second and went to third on an error. She then sprinted home on a wild pitch.
A Miller walk led to Claire Galbraith — Miller's courtesy runner — scoring on an RBI by Allie Wolf. Platte Valley led 2-0 after one inning.
Platte Valley added two more in the second with a two-out triple by Stephanie Turpin and Collins being hit by a pitch to set the table for Paige West. West hit a sharp grounder to shortstop and ran hard out of the box. Her speed put pressure on the throw and the first baseman could not glove it.
After Stewartsville/Osborn got its run in the third, Platte Valley began teeing off in the fourth inning. Jackie Pappert singled to lead off the inning and Brylie Angle plated her with a triple. Turpin came up with her second extra-base knock of the day — a double to make it 6-1.
“I knew that see was a good pitcher and if I could watch her pitches, she was going to give me one to hit,” Turpin said. “We all waited, had our weight back and were ready to hit it hard.”
Collins drove in Turpin with a single. Then the middle of the order struck. Miller helped her cause with a 2-run homer to right field.
“It was amazing,” Miller said. “It was just the icing on the cake with a game like this. Coming out out of our last game, I was kind of in a slump and it was just amazing. I saw the ball and I just took it.”
Sydnee Deen followed by taking the next pitch out to left field. The back-to-back home runs made it 10-1 after four innings.
“It means a lot,” Sydnee Deen said. “We treasure every moment.”
Miller struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning, and Turpin scored the 'walk-off' run in the bottom of the frame on a single from Collins.
Collins, Deen and Turpin each had two hits for Platte Valley while Miller, Maggie Collins, Pappert and Angle each had one. Platte Valley managed six extra-base hits among their 10 total hits.
The state semifinals will be at La Plata on Tuesday as the Bulldogs beat Braymer 1-0 in nine innings on Saturday. It is the first time the team has reached the state semifinals since 2016 when the team took third.
“The last time that the program ever went to state was my eighth-grade year,” Collins said. “This will be my first time ever going. It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.”
Two more wins would give the program its first state title since the Jefferson-South Nodaway co-op began. Jefferson softball last won state in 2014.
“Tuesday can't come soon enough,” Collins said. “I am ready.”