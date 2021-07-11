OLATHE, Kan. — Wyatt Miller missed out on a season of baseball at Platte Valley as a freshman when the season was cancelled. The rising junior is making up for the reps he missed during the summer.
Miller is playing for the KC Bullets 16U team this summer and has helped the team to a 20-5-1 record this year. The mileage from Nodaway County to Kansas City and beyond doesn’t even bother him — instead he counts the time he and his family put in as motivation to perform his best.
“Especially with the long drives, you’ve got to come out and compete after a long drive,” Miller said.
The Bullets played in the Border Classic this weekend, a wood-bat tournament in Olathe, Kansas. It was not a great start for the team on Thursday as the Bullets dropped their first two games of the tournament.
Miller and the team bounced back on Friday as they rolled to a 14-2 win over the Midwest Bruins. Miller was one of two Bullets to finish the game with two hits to lead the team.
The 16U club finished its weekend on a winning note with a 10-2 win over 643KC Grey. Miller reached base once in two plate appearances with a walk.
Miller finished the weekend batting 3-for-5 with a double and a walk.
“Everything pretty much,” Miller said of where he has seen himself improve since the high-school season ended. “Hitting and fielding.”
He also showed his versatility. The catcher and pitcher for Platte Valley played a couple innings at third base and shifted out to left field for the final frame.
While Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer is unlikely to ask his big catcher to roam the outfield much during high-school games, Miller enjoys moving around the diamond during the summer.
“It helps me get better at different positions just in case Dyer needs us anywhere,” Miller said.
With much of their district championship team returning and a talented crop of freshmen coming in including Wyatt’s brother Justin Miller who catches, Platte Valley should have plenty of lineup options next year.
Miller is hitting .282 this summer for the Bullets and has an on-base percentage over .400. While that’s not as gaudy as his .419 batting average for Platte Valley as a sophomore, Miller has enjoyed being tested by the talented pitchers he has faced during the summer.
“It helps a lot to go against better pitchers than you normally get to go against,” Miller said.