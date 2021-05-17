GUILFORD, Mo. — Camden Lutz did his best to end Platte Valley’s season and Trever McQueen’s career on Monday night in the district semifinals at Guilford.
McQueen refused to let that happen as the senior threw seven 1-hit innings to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Lutz and St. Joseph Christian.
“It is a little pressure,” McQueen said. “But in the end — I think that three years of baseball and having one year taken away — I’m ready for the moments, and I’m ready to pitch in that big game.”
Both pitchers were dealing heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Each had allowed just one hit, but that quickly changed.
“Coming in, we knew that he is a very good pitcher and that he was going to throw gas,” McQueen said. “I think we knew we just had to put two or three runs on the board.”
Platte Valley sophomore Matt Jermain drew a 4-pitch walk to open the inning and bring McQueen to the plate. McQueen singled to centerfield.
Lutz buckled down to strikeout Memphis Bliley, and appeared to have gotten cleanup hitter Wyatt Miller to fly out to left field, but outfielder Carson Bowman dropped the fly ball and the bases were loaded with one out.
“It just shows our growth,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “Hey, we are going to keep battling and eventually we are going to break through.”
Brandon McQueen was the hitter who found the most success against Lutz all night and he found it again in the game’s biggest moment. McQueen lined a single to right field which scored his big brother and Jermain.
“I was just trying to clutch up for the team,” Brandon McQueen said.
Miller crossed the plate moments later on another miscue and Platte Valley had a 3-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Trever McQueen. Despite a walk to Lutz to open the inning, McQueen retired the next three batters in order.
“I had a good game on the mound, and to be able to finish it just makes it a little bit sweeter,” McQueen said.
The senior’s final pitching line was seven innings, 107 pitches, one hit, 11 strikeouts and four walks.
“He is our senior leader and someone we rely on,” Dyer said. “It was a no brainer to go with him as a starter tonight.”
On the season, McQueen has a 0.59 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 28 walks in 35 2/3 innings.
The only Lion to find any success against McQueen was Lutz who had a double and drew a walk. Lutz turned in a dominant pitching line himself with six innings, three hits, one earned run, 15 strikeouts and two walks.
Brandon McQueen finished with two hits and reached on an error a third time.
“I was trying to load early, throw my hands at the ball and put it on the bat,” Brandon McQueen said. “Just trying to find a way on base."
Platte Valley now gets a rivalry game for the district championship on Wednesday when the top seeds will face Northeast Nodaway in Guilford at 5 p.m.
With Trever McQueen not available to pitch against the Jays, Platte Valley will likely turn to sophomores Wyatt Miller and Memphis Bliley.
Miller has a 0.97 ERA this season in 29 innings with 34 strikeouts and 18 walks. Bliley has a 2.05 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 17 walks in 27 1/3 innings.