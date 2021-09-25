BARNARD, Mo. — Platte Valley was able to put away a resilient Albany team on Friday night, thanks to big plays and relying on what they do best, pounding the run game. Platte Valley won 56-38 in a pivotal game in the District 4 race.
“Kudos to them, they played hard. As far as pound for pound and heart, that Albany team has got it. Kemper Cline is an amazing athlete.” Platte Valley head coach Johnnie Silkett said. "For us in the second half, it comes down to our boys digging down, executing and then continuing to talk and communicate up front.”
After a quick drive that stalled on a fourth-and-14 sack by Albany (2-3; 0-2 GRC), the Warriors took over the ball and scored quickly. Junior quarterback Kemper Cline broke a 42-yard touchdown run on just the seventh offensive snap for Albany.
Not to be outdone, junior Platte Valley standout running back Carter Luke took the first snap and scampered 47 yards to even the score at 6-6.
The back-and-forth game continued in the first quarter when Albany strung together another drive featuring runs by Cline and senior Quincy Stamper, and capped off by a series of hard runs by junior back Zavien Dierenfeldt. His score with 3:50 seconds left in the first quarter was followed by senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh taking the ensuing kickoff up the middle of the Albany return coverage unit for a touchdown.
“Our special teams picked us up, we were getting punched in the mouth,” Silkett said. “Those boys (Albany) had us scouted out and had everything we did figured out.”
A wild first quarter would see more strong running from the Warriors, featuring yet another back getting the score. Senior Nate Doolittle was able to score from seven yards out, giving Albany an 18-12 lead. That lead would be short-lived, as Luke would once again score on a 47-yard run, the 2-point conversion would give Platte Valley the lead, which they would never surrender again.
The following drive for Albany was halted when junior linebacker Jaxon McCrary broke into the backfield for a sack, and sophomore Brandon McQueen was stride for stride with the receiver on a long-pass attempt, resulting in a turnover on downs. Platte Valley capitalized, with a long pass from sophomore quarterback Aydan Blackford to Luke, and a quarterback keeper by Blackford for the score.
The big-play offenses continued to put on a show in the first half, with a 27-yard touchdown run by Luke putting Platte Valley up 34-18. Albany answered with a long pass play setting up a 4 yard run by Dierenfeldt.
Platte Valley answered back on a long swing pass to senior Hayden Ferry, followed by a perfect strike to senior Wyatt Tobin for a score. Albany answered back with a 40-yard touchdown run by Cline with just seconds to go in the first half, making the score at halftime 40-32 with Platte Valley still maintaining the lead.
Albany was able to open the second half in the same way they ended the first, with Cline scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run, but it would prove to be the last points the Warriors would put on the board. Their next drive would end with a fumble recovery by McCrary and would be followed up with a long methodical drive by Platte Valley, once again resulting in a Luke touchdown run.
“If they dropped back for a pass, we spied on Cline, because he likes to pull it down and run it a lot,” Ferry said. “Other than that, it was just mentality, everyone got hyped and got the momentum going and it worked out for us. Our offense was scoring so fast in the first half, it made it difficult because it seemed like we were always on defense. But it worked out in the end.”
Platte Valley was able to finish things off by riding their workhorse back for another score, making the final score 56-38. Luke finished the game with 28 carries for 234 yards and five touchdowns.
“We just make sure we do the right thing, and go from there,” Platte Valley’s Jaxon McCrary said.
Platte Valley will host Southwest Livingston for Homecoming next Friday. Albany looks to bounce back at home against Schuyler County.