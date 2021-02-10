TARKIO, Mo. —Great teams and well-coached teams do the little things right. Often those little things revolve around rebounding and taking care of the basketball, but they also include taking advantage in late-clock situations at the end of quarters.
Platte Valley (9-13) and its Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach Tim Jermain shined in those situations on Wednesday night in a 63-51 victory at East Atchison (6-14). It is the team’s fourth-straight victory after starting the year with a brutal schedule.
“Mr. Jermain always preaches about us not hanging our heads and always trying after we go down — don’t make excuses or anything like that,” Platte Valley junior Wyatt Tobin said. “I think him preaching that has really helped us.
“Coming in, we had an all-state team last year and we watched them be really good. Then our record is not the greatest, but I think really Mr. Jermain has been a key for us."
At the end of the first quarter, Platte Valley was clinging to an 18-16 lead, but the ball swung around to sophomore point guard Matt Jermain, who pulled the trigger on a 3-pointer from the right wing as the buzzer sounded.
The team turned Matt Jermain’s 3-pointer into the catalyst of a 12-0 run as senior Trever McQueen opened the second quarter with a 3-point play, junior Wyatt Tobin had back-to-back baskets, and McQueen capped the run with a steal and layup. The Wolves never got any closer than eight points to the lead the rest of the game.
“It definitely gave us a lot of momentum coming into the second,” Matt Jermain said. “We kind of lacked excitement coming out in the first and that definitely helped.”
That 8-point margin came just before halftime after East Atchison sophomore Jarrett Spinnato came up with a steal and layup to claw the Wolves back within shouting distance. McQueen had the answer though as Tim Jermain called out the play from the sideline.
Tobin came to the top of the key and set a screen for McQueen who took advantage of the switch and barreled right to the basket. He finished through contact for a 3-point play with six seconds left in the half, and Platte Valley took a 41-30 lead into the break.
It was Matt Jermain’s turned to carry that momentum over in the third quarter as the freshman connected on a 3-pointer to extend the margin to 44-30 coming out of the locker room.
“They definitely can be,” Tim Jermain said on if the shot at the end of the quarter changed momentum. “Especially when you get the ball coming out of the quarter or half — you get back-to-back possessions with that.”
East Atchison and Platte Valley traded buckets for the rest of the quarter until Platte Valley had the chance for another late-clock situation with a 12-point lead. The ball swung to the left wing this time where Memphis Bliley was waiting and the sophomore splashed a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the third quarter.
The lead eventually grew to 21 in the fourth quarter before the Wolves closed the game on a 9-0 run to make the final 12-point margin look better.
McQueen finished with a team-high 16 points while Gabe Nothstine continued his stretch of strong play with 15 points.
“Coach (Dustin) Skoglund does a really good job of working with our post players,” Tim Jermain said. “I think you see Gabe and Wyatt Miller both, they just keep growing as post players. Gabe had definitely found some confidence.”
Matt Jermain finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers while Tobin had 11 and Bliley had seven. Levi Burch had two to round out the scoring. Tobin made most of his points by turning pressure defense into easy baskets on the other end.
“Last year, playing on the J.V. squad, I always wanted to score and all those other things, but Mr. Jermain really preached to me that defense is what we need right now,” Tobin said. “I know with Matt, Memphis and Trever, we got offense. We’ve got Gabe. I think my role right now is playing defense, and I just have to keep getting better at that.”
Spinnato led East Atchison with 14 points and Cameron Oswald had 12 on four 3-pointers.
Platte Valley now has 4-straight wins as they prepare for a road trip to Graham on Friday to face Nodaway-Holt.
“We have definitely hit a stride here lately of being able to play really well,” Matt Jermain said.