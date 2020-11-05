CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley head boys' basketball coach Tim Jermain is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
“That is a pretty humbling honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Jermain said. “I don't know what to say about that. I've been blessed and fortunate to coach a lot of really good players. The support I've had over the years from players, families and other coaches has all helped me get there.
“I look back at things and I was in the right place at the right time a lot of times, because I had a lot of good players who I was fortunate to coach.”
Jermain has enjoyed 30 years in coaching which included ten years at Albany before making the move to Jefferson and Platte Valley for the last 20 years.
Returning to where he grew up and coaching the young athletes at Jefferson has been a big deal to Jermain. He has four boys' basketball state titles as well as two softball state championships. Jermain has also coached girls' basketball and boys' golf.
“To be successful here and see the school continue to be successful, that has been really rewarding,” Jermain said.
Jermain's first three state championships in basketball came with Jefferson's three-peat in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Most recently, he added another with the 2019 Eagles. Overall, he is 662-192 as a boys' basketball coach, including 492 wins with Jefferson/Platte Valley.
“The relationship with the kids,” Jermain said of his favorite part of coaching. “... Sometimes they come back and say, you always told me this, and how that has impacted their lives. Those are the things that really stand out even more than the wins and losses.”
While Jermain has stepped down as the full-time superintendent at Jefferson into a part-time role, he is continuing to coach boys' basketball.
“It is one of those things that you really have to love to do because it is a lot of time, and you certainly especially at the high school level don't do it for the money,” Jermain said. “But I still enjoy trying to teach the game and work with young people. I think the most rewarding thing every year is the journey.”
Jermain says going into the Hall of Fame with such a decorated class only adds to the honor for him.
The Class of 2020 features the Royals' Alex Gordon, the Chiefs' Curley Culp, former NFL and Kansas State quarterback Josh Freeman, broadcaster Jack Harry, the Kansas City Sports Commission's Kathy Nelson, KC Wolf's Dan Meers, William Jewell baseball coach Jack Talley, Odessa football coach Mark Thomas, Chiefs' trainer Bud Epps, Rockhurst University men's soccer coach Tony Tocco, Park Hill and Park Hill South volleyball coach Debbie Fay, Rockhurst University volleyball coach Tracy Rietzke, Blue Springs and Liberty North softball coach Roger Lower, the Kansas City Corporate Challenge, the Liberty Cheerleading program, the Oak Park baseball program and the Notre Dame de Sion girls' golf program with coach Dana Hoeper.
“Look at some of the names in there, and you look at someone like Alex Gordon being inducted,” Jermain said. “I look at my name and it doesn't maybe fit with those guys. That is pretty neat to be included in that bunch.”
In addition to all the contributions made by those in the Class of 2020, Jermain says some of the other people from past classes have certainly left their mark on his career.
“(Larry Holley) was a long-time coach at William Jewell,” Jermain said. “I went to his basketball camps. He let me work his basketball camps all the way through college. As a young coach, I worked his camps. I just remember sitting around listening to him and people like Skip Shear, who is at the abbey now. … I learned a lot from those guys.”
The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Kansas City's Hy-Vee Arena.