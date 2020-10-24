ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The first-half was far from ideal for Maryville on Friday night at Lafayette. It was perhaps most frustrating for the team's defense and quarterback Connor Drake.
The defense struggled to tackle the speed and shiftiness of Lafayette's playmakers like Kingston Oliver, Carlos Cortez and Derrick May in the opening 24 minutes. Meanwhile, offensively, Connor Drake was struggling with his accuracy in the first cold-weather game of the year.
In the second half though, both the defense and the leader of the Spoofhound offense made winning plays when the team needed it. And they led the team to a 26-14 victory to cap the regular season.
“Coach (Matt) Houchin came into the locker room and gave us to whole little speech,” Maryville senior Kade Wilmes said. “It really set the fire in us and got us going.”
For Drake, his moment to shine came late in the third quarter. Lafayette (3-5, 2-4 MEC) and Maryville (6-3, 4-1 MEC) were locked in 14-14 ballgame, which had been the case since midway through the second quarter.
With Maryville facing a third-and-7, Drake found Caden Stoecklein for a first down. The Hounds churned out two more first downs on the ground to get down to the 20-yard line.
The drive seemed like it was stalling there as the Irish defense forced a fourth-and-10. Drake answered with the clutch throw when the the team needed it though.
“He obviously made some throws that he wishes he could take back, but one of the things I appreciate about Connor is he doesn't let it get to him and he is ready to come back and make the next play,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
Drake hit Caleb Kreizinger coming over the middle in stride, and Kreizinger was able to get the ball over the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:02 left in the third quarter. A missed extra point kept it a six-point game, but the defense had its turn for a big play next.
Lafayette used the arm and legs of junior Jaron Saunders to pick up 78 of the Irish's 76 yards on the next drive. The only play Sanders didn't either run or throw the ball was a two-yard loss on a handoff.
That two-yard loss happened on first-and-goal from the five-yard line. Saunders got the team back to the three with a scramble, but without a running game and a condensed field, the next two pass fell incomplete, and Maryville took over on downs.
“We finally made some tackles and finally got comfortable back there,” Maryville senior cornerback Matt Goodridge said.
The Irish defense forced a three-and-out, but a muffed punt gave the ball back to Maryville near midfield. Another three-and-out kept Irish hopes alive, but Goodridge jumped an out route and returned the interception to the Irish 20.
“I just read that No. 2 going out and I got lucky with a pick,” Goodridge said.
This time Maryville was able to finally slam the door. Trey Houchin ran for a first down, and facing third-and-goal from the six, Kade Wilmes sped to the boundary and was able to run through a tackle and into the end zone.
“Coach Houchin came out and said that Coach G (Marcus Grudzinski) said the counter would work,” Wilmes said. “I thought, “OK, I have to secure this football. I can't have anymore fumbles.' I was running to the outside, saw the guy and that there was no block on him, so I just ran right through him and scored. Everything was great from there on out.”
Webb wasn't surprised to see Wilmes flash his power.
“Kade is maybe the strongest kid on our team, pound-for-pound,” Webb said.
The two-point try failed, but the score gave Maryville a 26-14 lead. After junior linebacker Drew Spire batted down a fourth-down pass, all that was left for the Hounds were a couple Drake kneel downs.
Connor Weiss was the offense early on for Maryville with a 25-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, and then he had a 52-yard reception on a swing pass to set up a quarterback sneak for six by Drake.
Weiss finished with 19 carries for 123 yards to go along with the big catch. Trey Houchin finished with 16 carries for 82 yards.
Maryville will be the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs — meaning they will open the playoffs at home next Friday with seventh-seeded Northeast (Kansas City).
“We are going to go into next week focused and prepared,” Goodridge said.