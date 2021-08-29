CAMERON, Mo. — One mark of a good team is when teammates can pick up a teammate who had a rough game and find a way to win. Platte Valley didn’t make it out of the first two days of the softball season before putting that on full display in a 13-10 win over Lathrop.
Sophomore Delaney Wolf pitched two gems early on in the Cameron Tournament to lead Platte Valley to a 7-4 win over Mid Buchanan in extra innings and a 6-3 win over Richmond. In her second game on Saturday — the third-place game against Lathrop — Wolf struggled in the first inning.
Walks hurt the young pitcher and Lathrop took a 8-2 lead into the second inning. Junior Tejay Freemyer took over in the pitcher’s circle to finish the first inning and settled things down for her friend and fellow pitcher.
“At first I was nervous, but we have a great team behind us,” Freemyer said. “It is amazing to have those girls behind you. You don’t even have to really worry about where they are going to hit it because those girls can knock it down. It feels so good to have a team that is just going to back you up no matter what you are doing.”
Shortstop and catcher Maggie Collins says the team trusts Freemyer.
“You know that you can always count on her,” Collins said. “She can throw strikes any day of the week. We just have to know that we are going to field whatever they hit at us."
The teams traded single runs in the second inning, but in the third, Platte Valley began to close the gap.
Singles by Kayley Hauber and Collins jumpstarted a 3-run third inning for Platte Valley as Stephanie Turpin, Jaclyn Pappert and Brylie Angle each drove in runs.
“Obviously to win, you have to score, and we have the bats to score,” Collins said. “I think that was our mind set. We just get a couple runs on, hold them and keep progressing every inning.”
Freemyer posted the first scoreless inning for either team with a 1-2-3 bottom of the third.
The Platte Valley offense went right back to work in the fourth inning. Maleeah Bliley turned the lineup over with a 1-out single. Sarah Langford and Hauber each reached on errors and Hauber’s ball scored a pair of runs to pull the team within 9-8.
Collins quickly tied things with a single to score the speedy Hauber and Collins went to second with alert base running. Collins has taken on more of a leadership role this season with the loss of a big senior class last year and herself being a returning Second Team All-State selection as a freshman.
“Pressure can be awful or it can be fun — it depends what you make out of it I guess,” Collins said. “I try to make it fun, as fun as I can."
Turpin walked and Pappert singled home Collins to give Platte Valley its first lead.
They took that 10-9 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but Lathrop scratched across a run to tie the ballgame.
The time limit was reached early in the top of the fifth meaning that would be the final inning and Platte Valley took advantage with senior Claire Galbraith reaching on an error then stealing second to set the table for Bliley who knocked in the go-ahead run with a hustle double to center field.
“I was super excited to hit that and to be able to get on base for people to hit me in,” Bliley said.
Langford and Collins knocked in another run a piece for a 3-run frame and a 13-10 lead.
Freemyer navigated around runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the fifth and was able to get the Mules’ No. 2 and No. 3 hitters to strikeout and pop-out back to her.
“It is so exciting,” Freemyer said. “My very first real varsity experience — I love it already.”
Central 4, Platte Valley 3
Platte Valley fell just short against Central — a Class 5 team who was 14-7 last year — in the semifinal game on Saturday. The Indians picked up a 4-3 win.
Angle and Turpin each finished with two hits.
Platte Valley 6, Richmond 3
In the first round of Saturday’s bracket play, Platte Valley picked up a 6-3 win over Class 3 Richmond.
Kali Redden led the offense with two base hits.
Platte Valley 6, Excelsior Springs 0
In the final pool-play game on Friday, Freemyer pitched a shutout and Platte Valley won its pool with a 6-0 win over Class 4 Excelsior Springs.
Turpin and Collins each finished the game with two hits.
Platte Valley 7, Mid-Buchanan 4
It took eight innings, but Platte Valley won its opener of the Cameron Tournament 7-4 on Friday over Mid-Buchanan.
A two run single by Redden had Platte Valley up 2-1 after four innings, but the Dragons tied things at two with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Platte Valley answered with 5-straight hits by Angle, Langford, Galbraith, Wolf and Redden to begin the eighth and scored five runs. Wolf was able to close out the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Redden, Angle and Langford each had two hits.