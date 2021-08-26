CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Platte Valley softball program is one of the area’s most consistent winning programs. Last year was no different as the team went 22-4 and advanced all the way to the state championship game before a nail-biting 1-0 loss to Vienna.
“We just have to work hard,” senior Jaclyn Pappert said. “Like coach said, we have a target on our back. Everyone is going to be coming for us, but we just have to be ready for any competition.”
Platte Valley’s lineup will look a lot different this year as the team will replace its top five batters in the order from a season ago with shortstop Malia Collins, center fielder Paige West, pitcher Jessica Miller, first baseman and pitcher Sydnee Deen and first baseman and designated hitter Allie Wolf.
“Every year is different and every year someone steps up,” coach Shelly Deen said. “I believe that people are going to step up. They want to play and they want to work at it.”
The Platte Valley lineup was incredibly deep last year, however. The fact that despite the graduation of the top-5 hitters on the lineup card, Platte Valley returns its leading hitter in batting average.
Despite her sophomore year not yet beginning, Maggie Collins is a name that is familiar to sports fans in Missouri already after she was the most dominant girls’ basketball player in Class 1 as Platte Valley went on an undefeated state championship run.
Before Collins was dominating the hardwood, she had herself an outstanding year on the diamond and earned second team All-State recognition at catcher.
Collins led Platte Valley with a .431 batting average and was a wall behind the plate during a stellar postseason pitching run by Miller. She returns to likely man the catcher spot again, but Deen points out that Collins is capable of playing wherever she is needed on the diamond.
“Maggie can play that position anywhere on the infield,” Deen said.
Another theme of the postseason last year was another freshman stepping up in clutch situations. Brylie Angle wasn’t even thought to be an everyday player, but an injury to Sarah Langford opened up a spot at second base and Angle ran with it.
Angle, now a sophomore, finished with the third-highest batting average on the team last season, only behind the Collins sisters, with a .409 mark.
“I’m excited to see what Brylie can do, especially starting every game,” senior Stephanie Turpin said. “And see how much more she can grow and definitely become a leader on this team.”
Langford further deepens the lineup as she returns for her junior year after playing just two games last season.
“Sarah is a great player and it was sad to see her not play last year,” Turpin said. “She has been working very hard and she’ll come back even stronger this year.”
Langford’s speed adds to a group loaded with speed in the outfield where Turpin and junior Kayley Hauber return. The duo paired with West to form a terrific defensive outfield a year ago.
“They are a lot of fun to watch,” Deen said.
At the plate, Turpin acted as almost a second lead-off hitter from the No. 9 spot in the order. She hit .311 at the plate.
“It is very strange,” Turpin said of being a senior. “I’ve always had the older girls to lean on and lead me and show me exactly what we need to be doing. It is strange to take on this leadership role, especially for softball. I’m very excited to see what this year brings.”
Hauber was the team’s right fielder last season, but didn’t hit so that the team could get both Deen and Wolf into the middle of the order. The 3-time state medalist in sprint events should be dangerous on the base paths this year though.
The returning player who has played the most softball from Platte Valley over the last few years is third baseman Jaclyn Pappert. Pappert, another multi-sport standout, will likely be somewhere in the middle of the Platte Valley batting order again this season.
“I’m excited, but at the same time sad, because it’s my last year,” Pappert said.
Pappert hit .286 last season and had five doubles, which had her third on the team only behind the Collins sisters.
“Work hard and accomplish big things again,” Pappert said of her goals for the season.
Some returning players who could see increased roles this season include senior Claire Galbraith, junior Aubrey Mattson and sophomores Kali Redden, Delaney Wolf and Tina Turpin. Wolf and Redden played all summer with Collins and Angle on the Northwest Force.
“We have 18 girls,” Deen said. “They have to compete and I keep telling them, ‘There is not one position that is set in stone and you have to work for what you want.’ You see that a lot. You see the hustle and communication. They are here to work. It has been a long line of success in the past and they are going to succeed and they are going to work hard to succeed.”
Pitching is the spot where Platte Valley returns no varsity experience. Junior Tejay Freemyer has been a junior varsity pitcher and Wolf pitched this summer for the Northwest Force team.
“Delaney, she has worked at it, and Maleeah (Bliley) pitched in junior high, and Tejay does a good job,” Deen said. “Having those three and there are other ones working. Kali is working, Tina is working and Jackie is working. We have several options and we are going to see what we can do with it.”
Platte Valley may see an instant contribution from its freshmen class at that spot as Maleeah Bliley joins the team.
“Our freshman Maleeah Bliley has been pitching and she has been doing a good job,” Pappert said.
Platte Valley opens the season on Saturday with the Cameron Tournament.
“We lost key parts, but we are ready to go right back to where we were, jump back in and hopefully finish stronger than we did last year,” Turpin said.