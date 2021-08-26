BARNARD, Mo. — The Platte Valley football team which took field Week One against Mound City last year and the one which played districts against Stanberry looked very different.
Platte Valley was rocked by injuries all season with another key player seemingly being lost for the season in every game. Over the course of the first half of the season, Platte Valley lost its top two running backs and starting quarterback.
“We definitely had to have a lot of younger kids get a lot of varsity experience that they were not expecting and they really stepped up,” senior Hayden Ferry said. “But if we stay healthy, we should be really good this year. That really held us back last year.”
This season, the team looks to return to full health and they should be even deeper with the addition of North Nodaway into their co-op for football which now has Jefferson, South Nodaway and North Nodaway.
“Everyone is meshing really well,” senior Trevor McCrary said. “… I think we are reloaded and ready to go.”
The biggest key for health is junior running back and linebacker Carter Luke. Luke flashed tremendous ability as a freshman and going into last season, but an injury ended his sophomore year.
A healthy Luke gives first-year coach Johnnie Silkett one of 8-man football’s most explosive players.
“It is not a big surprise who we are probably going to hand the ball off to a majority of the time,” Silkett said. “Carter is an outstanding athlete, great skillset with the ball, athletic, tough, fast kid. … He is excited to be back and he is definitely very hungry to have that ball.”
The explosive talent in the backfield doesn’t stop with Luke however as Aydan Blackford, a sophomore from North Nodaway, joins the program this year. Blackford played receiver last season for North-West Nodaway last year, but will shift behind center this season for Platte Valley.
“Aydan has stepped in from the first day of camp, been a leader, put his thinking cap on and has learned the whole time,” Silkett said. “He is skilled and athletic. He is definitely coachable and a team player. It has been really good to have him.
“With him at quarterback as a sophomore, we are going to go young there, but at the same time, I feel confident that his leadership skills will carry through the day.”
He has weapons on the outside as well with the return of Platte Valley’s top receiver last year Wyatt Tobin. Tobin had 345 yards last season despite the team rotating in three quarterbacks throughout the season
Ferry is also the ultimate Swiss Army knife for Silkett. With the injuries last season, Ferry played almost everywhere for the team.
He threw for 119 yards, ran for 253 and caught 10 passes for 91. He and Tobin were the only players on the team with more than three catches last year.
“Everyone is getting along like a family,” Ferry said. “People are learning and we are teaching the younger kids. They are working hard. I think it is going to be a good season.”
This season, Ferry seems likely to settle back into his natural role at fullback.
“Everybody is coming together,” Ferry said. “It is definitely looking better than last year.”
The line play will be a key for the Platte Valley offense and Silkett has liked what he has seen from that group earlier on.
“Get as many wins as we can and get stronger as a team before I go,” senior lineman Gabe Heverone said of his goals.
Silkett lists the veteran group of Wyatt Miller, Trevor Weir and Trevor McCrary as the team’s likely starting linemen.
“We are pretty excited about what that interior three are able to do whether it is pass or run,” Silkett said.
McCrary has taken on a leadership role on both the line units this season.
“I want to teach these young kids how to really play football,” McCrary said. “I’ve been playing for this program for four years now. … I think we have a really, really bright future and I just want to coach these guys on and make them better and better each day.”
McCrary mentioned Landon Wiederholt and Justin Miller as freshmen who have already impressed him.
The defense will be led by Ferry who returns after making 93 tackles last season. The team also returns its second leading tackler with Jaxon McCrary back after he made 83 stops as a sophomore. Junior Trevor Weir had 35 tackles last season.
“What we are seeing is kids who like contact,” Silkett said. “We are seeing kids across the board who like contact. … If you have kids who look for contact, it makes coaching defense a lot easier.”
Platte Valley will open the season in Mound City on Friday night and will be looking to show that they are a different team from the one which lost 50-0 in the opener last season.
“We are winning all eight games,” Ferry said of his goal for the regular season.