BARNARD, Mo. — When a new program begins, that first year is an especially steep learning curve because everyone on the team is coming in as first-year competitors to the sport and experiencing everything for the first time.
The brand-new Platte Valley boys cross-country team already has that teammate who has ran in all the cross-country races they hope to and her name is Andrea Riley.
Riley, a junior, is the lone girls’ cross-country runner for Platte Valley and has enjoyed working with the six boys on the team this year as they all prepare for the season.
“It is definitely nice because we are able to push ourselves,” Riley said. “It is going to be different with the boys instead of girls, but it is a great opportunity for us all. ... I can run with a lot of the boys now, so I’m also going farther than normal which I think is going to help me throughout the season.”
She qualified for state for the first time last year and finished in the top half of the field at the Class 1 State Championships in 81st. She ran a 24:48.3 at state.
“I’m really excited to hopefully make it back to state this year,” Riley said. “I feel like I’ve been running better this summer. That could be because I have people to run with or just getting better in general.”
The boys side of the team does have some big race experience with seniors Micah Wolf and Quenton Manship along with sophomore Ethan Holtman all being a part of the Platte Valley 4x800-meter relay team which made state last year.
“My family loves running, so I’ve always wanted to do it,” Wolf said. “My senior year, being able to do it was kind of a surprise because we figured it out a couple weeks before practice started. I’m pretty excited. It should be fun.”
Wolf and Manship are eager to take leadership roles this year with the rest of the roster being underclassmen.
“I was really excited,” Manship said of the team being added. “I’ve been asking for it for four years now and finally got it, so I was pretty darn excited.”
In addition to Holtman, the underclassmen include sophomore Jacob Peery, and freshmen Justin Miller and Logan Peery.
“They are really excited about it,” coach Julie McConkey said. “… They are enjoying it and they are pushing themselves.”
Platte Valley will have its first race Tuesday at Donaldson-Westside Park in Maryville.
“It is the first year, so just have fun and do my best,” Wolf said of his goals.