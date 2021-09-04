ROCK PORT, Mo. — Platte Valley faced a nightmare scenario preparing for a tough opponent as quarantine kept many starters from seeing action in Friday’s 60-12 loss to the Rock Port Blue Jays.
“We started the week with a full team Monday in practice, and came in the next day and right before practice we lost seven of our eight starters on offense, and half of our defensive starters, and two of our backups,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett. “It’s going to be a great learning experience for them.”
The game had the potential to be a laugher, with a shorthanded Platte Valley squad, and the Blue Jays jumping out to a 22-0 lead on the back of two touchdown runs by junior running back Micah Makings and a third score from sophomore back Dakota Evans.
Rock Port was rolling when junior Carter Luke, Platte Valley’s standout running back, and one of the few starters not forced to quarantine, made a big defensive play, busting into the backfield tackling the running back for a loss.
Luke continued to showcase his talent on the offensive side of the ball in the second quarter as he opened the Platte Valley scoring with a touchdown run around the left end.
After making the score 22-6, the Platte Valley defense surrendered touchdown runs on consecutive series from the Blue Jays. The first coming on a jet sweep from Evans with two and a half minutes left in the half. Then, after a strip sack fumble, junior running back Phillip Herron was able to find the end zone on a 40 yard run, exploiting the left side of the Platte Valley defense.
Rock Port was able to put up 16 points in a matter of 45 seconds of game time, making the score at the half 38-6.
Platte Valley was able to get some momentum going early in the second half via a long touchdown pass from freshman Tucker Klamm to Luke, making the score 38-12. The Platte Valley team was making an effort to continue to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, and they moved the ball well to start the 3rd quarter.
Momentum was going Platte Valley’s way as the defense forced a quick punt from Rock Port. However, a fumble on the first play of the following drive swung momentum back the other direction.
The Blue Jays continued to put up touchdowns on the ground, getting contributions from a combination of backs, and finished the game with a 60-12 victory.
“We told these kids to be ready as the next man up, and we had a great week of practice with these younger kids,” Silkett commented in regards to the mentality when facing tough situations. “We had four freshmen starting on offense, three on defense, and they came into it pretty wide-eyed tonight, but we were able to move the ball against a varsity team. I’m very proud of these boys and their efforts tonight.”
Platte Valley (1-1) will look to bounce back this Friday versus the Nodaway Valley Thunder (1-1).