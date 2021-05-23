JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls completed a spectacular 2020-2021 school year with Saturday’s Class 1 State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
After finishing as the state runner-up in softball, the same core group of girls went undefeated in basketball to capture a state championship.
That led to state track and field where the team was once more led by a pair of girls who have been a part of all three sports. Senior Malia Collins and sophomore Kayley Hauber each earned three medals in Jefferson City.
“Just to be done, to be graduated and to go out like this in my last activity was a big honor,” Collins said.
Collins has been the leader all year long across sports. A four-year starter in both softball and basketball, she was first-team all-state in both this season.
On Saturday, she managed something that she had never accomplished though with an individual state medal. She finished fifth in the long jump — going 15-feet-4.75 — but she admitted afterwards that while it was fun, she liked her two relay medals more.
“It is really cool — it felt a little bit lonely on the podium, I won’t lie,” Collins said of the individual medal. “I love the relays … Relays are that much more special when you have that team bond.”
Hauber and Collins were a part of both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays. The 4x200 relay where they were joined by Stephanie Turpin and Maggie Collins finished fourth with a 1:51.79.
“It feels great especially to do it with these girls that we’ve been doing this all season with and growing as a team,” Turpin said.
Senior Paige West joined Malia Collins, Hauber and Turpin for the 4x100 relay. West also started in both basketball and softball this season, but has been hampered by a knee injury, which has heavily wrapped on Saturday.
“It hurts to walk and stuff, but it is really nice to actually be on the podium,” West said. “… I have jumper’s knee, my knee cap is pushed too far to the left and my tendons are all messed up.”
Despite West’s injury, the team still managed to take fifth with a 52.94.
Hauber picked up her other medal with a 13.06 in the 100-meter dash to finish seventh. She completed her first season in varsity track and field with three medals and four state appearances — she was 12th in the 200-meter dash.
“I was really excited to come here, show what I can do, and show that even if you don’t have a track, you can still do well,” Hauber said, referencing Platte Valley’s lack of a track to practice on.
Maggie Collins added an individual medal to go with her relay medal and took fifth in the shot-put. She threw 36-feet-7.
Her primary rival throughout the season, Rock Port senior Avilia Baucom, won the event with a 40-feet-8.25 throw. Knowing that she has beaten Baucom before gives the Platte Valley freshman plenty of confidence moving forward.
“That definitely gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of hope because she is phenomenal and just to be able to compete with her is just unbelievable,” Maggie Collins said. “Watching her this year is just going to really push me to do my best next year.”
The Platte Valley boys just missed a medal with a 10th-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay with a 8:58.21 — less than three seconds behind eighth. The team includes Micah Wolf, Trever McQueen, Ethan Holtman and Quenton Manship.