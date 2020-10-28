LA PLATA, Mo. — Jessica Miller has been pitching some of her best softball throughout Platte Valley’s playoff run, but on Wednesday, her workload was eased thanks to her offense and an 18-0 victory in the state semifinals.
“It has been a dream of mine to go to state for a long time,” Miller said. “To, one, go to the championship, and, two, win the semifinal game in just three innings is a really big deal. It just makes it all that much better.”
La Plata’s ace Olivia Coy also had a lighter than usual workload because of Platte Valley’s offense. The bats jumped on the junior early in the first inning and the All-State pitcher was pulled after just one frame.
“We bring the energy, we bring the noise, and we bring a lot of excitement,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “I think that is a big intimidation factor for anybody that we going to face and anyone we have faced. I think that really played into the good start that we had and the way we kept rolling.”
Collins got the attack underway with an infield single. She then advanced on a wild pitch and stole third before Miller drove her in with a single.
“Malia is kind of our guinea pig starting off,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “When she gets on base, it just sparks them.”
Allie Wolf provided a two-out RBI double before Jackie Pappert had the biggest hit of the opening frame with a two-run double.
With a 4-0 lead before she even took the mound, Miller was able to quickly navigate around a pair of base hits in the first and get her offense back to the plate.
Once the offense got to the plate, they decided to stay a while. After an out to start the inning, eight-straight batters reached base and the score was 10-0 before La Plata got a second out.
“We truly are blessed,” Collins said. “I believe that no one in the state of Missouri has the lineup that we do all the way through.”
Platte Valley has been strong with two outs during the postseason and that continued on Wednesday.
Collins reached to load the bases for senior Paige West, and West did the rest. She smacked a hit to the wall in center field and just kept running.
“I was trucking as soon as the ball was off the bat, then turned around and here comes Paige flying in,” Collins said. “That was exciting. That was a game changer. That was incredible. … Paige West, she showed up today.”
West rounded third with Deen waving her around and scored standing up for an inside-the-park grand slam.
Miller worked quickly through the bottom of the second with a 1-2-3 frame.
“It is actually relaxing,” West said of playing behind Miller. “She is going to do her job and throw strikes. Our defense can back her up. That is all we can ask for."
The offense went back to work in the third with an RBI single by Maggie Collins to make it 15-0. Pappert doubled in two more runs, and Stephanie Turpin provided the final margin with an RBI single.
Miller allowed a lead-off hit in the bottom of the third, but got the next three in order to end the run-ruled game in three. The score is the largest margin of victory for Platte Valley (22-3) all season.
“I am beyond excited,” Malia Collins said. “Especially to show up like we did today, that was an incredible experience.”
Eight Platte Valley batters recorded hits in the game, led by Pappert and Wolf with three each while West and Miller each had two.
Miller pitched three innings of shutout softball. She allowed three hits and no walks while striking out two.
“She has found her rhythm, and we have locked down behind her,” Malia Collins said. “Trust just as a team, that is what is going to win you games, and we are there.”
The state championship game match them with Vienna (21-4), which rallied for a 5-4 win over Salisbury on Wednesday. The game will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m., in Springfield.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Malia Collins said. “I am beyond ready."