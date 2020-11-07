COLUMBIA, Mo. — Platte Valley sophomore Andrea Riley has seen her share of state cross-country races as her sister Ashley was the the 2017 Class 1 State Champion, but on Saturday she got to experience the thrill of a state race for herself.
“It is definitely a whole other ballgame running it rather than watching it,” Riley said.
Riley performed well, finishing in the top half of the state field in 81st with a 24:48.3.
The sophomore says in the future she thinks the experience of the big race field will benefit her. She says a key for future races will be to avoid getting caught up in the big packs early on.
“Next year, I need to work on getting out faster, not getting boxed in and really making decisions better and faster,” Riley said. “It is definitely a different experience because when you are in northwest Missouri, you run with very few people and the same people always, so you know what to expect.”
Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold became a 3-time Class 1 state champion with a 18:45.2. College Heights Christian won the team championship.
Riley has two more seasons to improve on her finish, and she is already looking forward to the opportunity.
“I feel like this was a really good experience to get to run with more people,” Riley said. “I definitely have some things I can improve on in the future, but for my first experience, I’m pretty happy with it.
“Now that I’ve had a taste of what this can feel like, I am definitely excited to hopefully come back my junior and senior year.”